OOLTEWAH — Davion Evans burst off the edge of the line and saw nobody between him and the East Hamilton kicker.
With a clean path ahead, the McMinn County speedster ran directly in front of Ethan Hixson, put his hands up and stuffed the 23-yard go-ahead field goal attempt with 40 seconds left, securing the Cherokees’ 30-29 come-from-behind victory over the Hurricanes on Friday at East Hamilton High School.
“We needed some speed on the outside, and that was me. And I don’t know, I can’t even explain it,” said Evans after his game-winning play. “Just God. God, that’s all I can say. I can’t explain it.”
The Tribe (3-3) rallied from a 23-7 halftime deficit as quarterback Jayden Miller scored three of his four total touchdowns in the second half. The junior dual-threat signal caller finished his evening 14-19 passing for 180 yards and a score and also ran 15 times for 152 yards, three touchdowns and two two-point conversions.
“I was just improvising. If nothing was there I was taking off,” Miller said. “I was just trying to do whatever we had to do to win. I just felt like we came more together as a team. The line started doing their job, receivers started catching the ball, and we started moving the ball real good.”
“We weren’t down a whole lot at the beginning, but I knew we could come back and win it.”
Miller’s only real blemish of the second half, an interception with 3:13 left in the game, was less a mistake and more just a freakishly athletic play by East Hamilton defensive back Ethan Beckwith, who jumped high to rob what had looked like was going to be a touchdown pass to Luke Hensley that would’ve stretched the Cherokees’ lead to eight points.
Regardless, the turnover put the burden on McMinn’s defense to preserve the win.
“That turnover there at the end, that’s two inches from being a touchdown,” said McMinn coach Bo Cagle. “He barely underthrew it and that guy made a great play to get up there and go get it. But what a great game by our quarterback tonight. He played his tail off, and our defense stepped up when they had to at the end of the game to make some stops and get us back in it.”
Lake Clark completed a 46-yard pass to Kaunyae Burgans, setting up the Hurricanes (4-1) with first-and-goal at the Tribe’s 7-yard line. A false start penalty helped McMinn’s defense back East Hamilton up to its 13, facing third-and-goal, but the Hurricanes surprised the Cherokees with a draw to Juan Bullard, who ran it down to the 1-yard line.
McMinn called both remaining timeouts with 46.7 seconds left, still unsure of whether East Hamilton would go for the touchdown or field goal.
After the second timeout, Hixson’s 18-yard attempt sailed through the uprights, but the Hurricanes committed a false start before the snap, forcing a retry from 23 yards. And Evans made sure East Hamilton paid for that penalty.
“We were pinning our ears back. I told them if they got us on the fake, they just got us,” Cagle said. “That’s just the way it is, and we’ve got to go block this kick. We thought for a second when I called the first timeout, that they were going to go for it, and I think they were out there to go for the fourth down play, and that was something we were scheming up as well, but they ended up going for the field goal, and Davion made a great play off the edge.”
The rally notched a win for the Cherokees over an East Hamilton squad that was one spot outside the top 10 in this week’s Class 4A Associated Press state poll, making this the kind of victory that gives McMinn plenty of positive momentum heading into its off week.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and we’ve had some big wins, some very big ones,” Cagle said. “But I don’t know a time when a team needed a big win like we got in this one. For our psyche and the kids’, we needed to play and win a football game, and to win it like that is great.”
McMinn got off to a good start with its first possession, with Miller taking a keeper on the choice play 68 yards for the go-ahead touchdown one minute into the game.
The rest of the first half didn’t no nearly that well for the Tribe. McMinn went three-and-out on its second possession, and Hurricane defensive end Mel McFarland, who was already wreaking havoc with two tackles for loss, blocked Spencer Sullins’ punt to set the Hurricanes up at the Cherokees’ 32.
Seven plays later, running back Juan Bullard ran in the first of his three touchdowns from nine yards out to tie the game at 7-7. After another Tribe three-and-out, Bullard ran in his second score from 50 yards to put East Hamilton ahead with 1:30 left in the first quarter. But McMinn got a hand on Hixson’s extra point and sent it wide to keep the deficit 13-7 – not the first time the Cherokees would do that.
But other than a fake punt run that Cody Thompson took 41 yards early in the second quarter, McMinn’s offense continued to struggle. That drive stalled out with a quarterback sneak that fell inches short at the Hurricanes’ 15.
On the Cherokees’ next possession, a snap sailed above Miller, and McFarland recovered the fumble for East Hamilton at the McMinn 36. The Tribe held the Hurricanes to a 23-yard Hixson field goal that increased the margin to 16-7 with 3:09 before halftime.
An unsportsmanlike conduct and another personal foul penalty set McMinn’s next possession back, and East Hamilton scored a touchdown 17.4 seconds before the break with Clark firing to Austin Peay commit Jeremiah Flemmons in the end zone from 10 yards out, putting the Cherokees down 23-7.
“I really challenged them at halftime, and they responded, and the guys had fun,” Cagle said. “That’s the main thing, they had fun tonight and played together and won together.”
McMinn punched East Hamilton off the field in three downs to start the second half, and Miller completed a 42-yard pass to Caden Hester and finished the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run and the first of his two-point runs to cut the Tribe deficit to 23-15 with 9:03 on the clock.
Hensley ended the Hurricanes’ next drive with an interception, and Miller found Sam Goodin for 15 yards and Hensley for seven before finishing off the nine-play, 84-yard drive with a 22-yard keeper for the touchdown and the tying two-point run at 3:18 left in the third quarter.
But Bullard struck again for East Hamilton, taking the second snap of the possession 55 yards to paydirt and putting the Hurricanes back ahead. But McMinn blocked Hixson’s extra point to keep the margin at 29-23 with 2:44 left in the third – a sign of things to come.
“We could’ve gotten upset and down on ourselves, but you could tell we weren’t. We were blocking extra points,” Cagle said. “So you know the guys were fighting and kicking even when we game up big plays.”
The Cherokees responded with an 11-play, 96-yard drive straddling the third and fourth quarters, kept alive by an East Hamilton roughing the kicker penalty in the end zone as Sullins was punting. Miller followed the penalty immediately with a 16-yard pass to Hensley to end the third, later ran for 18 yards, then fired back-to-back passes to Noah Glenn for 19 and 26 yards – the latter a touchdown with 10:21 left.
Sullins made the all-important extra point after to put McMinn up 30-29, turning out to be the difference in the end.
“I don’t know how disappointed I would’ve been at the end if they had made that field goal because we battled so hard to get back in that game,” Cagle said.
“The second half, it’s a testament to the team because they could’ve shut it down, and they didn’t, because we had as bad a first half as I have seen in a while.”
McMinn is off this week and returns to action 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at home against Sweetwater in another non-region game. The Cherokees then travel to Walker Valley the following Friday, Oct. 15, for a pivotal Region 4-5A clash that will likely determine whether the Tribe hosts a playoff game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.