ENGLEWOOD – An already familiar and heated rivalry is even more personal than usual for McMinn Central this time around.
For when Polk County comes to Charger Field for the 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday, it will mark the return of Derrick Davis to the visitor’s sideline. Davis, who is in the first year of his second stint as his high school alma mater’s head coach, guided the Chargers for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
That means that Central’s current juniors and seniors will be playing against their former coach, adding another degree of emotion to the longstanding rivalry between two schools 15 miles apart on U.S. 411.
“They remember him, they remember playing for him,” said Chargers head coach Matt Moody. “But I think that the main thing for us is, and this is something I’m trying to stress to them, but it’s not McMinn Central versus Derrick Davis. It’s not us versus the coach that used to be here. This has been a rivalry for a long time, Central and Polk County, and it’s important to a lot of people. And I think that is for the most part what we are trying to stress to our guys is don’t get caught up in the hype of playing a former coach and whatever happened. The main thing for us is we have to focus on Polk County and the things we have to do to win the game.”
With the upperclassmen knowing very well what their former coach does scheme-wise, Moody acknowledges that has made preparations go more smoothly this week for the Chargers (2-1), but in the end that knowledge will not be the most important factor.
“We’ve had guys come in, and we met on Sunday at the coaches’ dinner and watched some film, and (Monday) when we did our walkthrough,” Moody said. “And they were telling us, ‘Look, he likes to do this,’ and ‘They line up in this formation and this is a trick play,’ and this and that. They’re familiar with what he thinks and how he thinks and some of the things that he does that are a little off center from what a typical offense would be.
“But at the end of the day, you can watch hours and hours and hours of film and learn the scheme, but we’ve got to be ready physically and mentally for the game on Friday, to play. The scheme stuff, to us, if we play it will take care of itself.”
Even moreso than Polk’s relatively unusual offensive scheme, a variation on the wing-T, what stuck out to Moody about the Wildcats (3-0) was their size up front. So Central, which holds a three-year winning streak on the Wildcats, isn’t quite expecting things to be as easy as last year’s 21-3 win in the rivalry.
“They’re big, they’re physical, and they’ve looked really good in their first three games,” Moody said. “And I think they’re much improved from last year. So we can expect, once again, another really physical ball game Friday night.”
Polk, which earned votes in this week’s Associated Press state poll, has scored at least 42 points in all of its wins and has out-scored its opponents 132-45 through its three games. That size drives the Wildcats’ success on both sides of the ball.
“On the offensive line and defensive line, they’ve got some big, strong kids that other teams have had a hard time moving around,” Moody said. “So we’ve got to make sure we’re up for the challenge there.”
The Wildcats’ big-play threat is running back Damian McWilliams, who also plays on defense.
“He’s one of their better athletes that they have,” Moody said. “He can really run, and Derrick does a good job of getting him the ball in different ways.”
Defensively, Polk lines up in a 4-4 base and often plays a cover-3.
“He does some different things with the looks on the defensive line, but Derrick has always done well defensively,” Moody said. “He’s a good defensive mind, and we’ve got to make sure we’re ready for any surprises he may throw out there, too, Friday night.”
While Friday’s game is out of region, Moody does not believe that fact lessens the pressure on the Chargers to come away with the win, especially considering the rivalry this has always been. And Central would like to defend the first winning record it has held in six years.
“I don’t know if you call it pressure, but winning games here now is expected, and that’s what we try to preach is that it is now the expectation,” Moody said. “The way that we work, we want to see some of that work (lead to) success on Friday nights. So I wouldn’t say the pressure is off, especially on a rivalry game. And there’s a lot of people around this community who, I’m not going to say hate Polk County, but are definitely not Polk County fans. And I’m sure it’s the same the other way.”
