DECATUR - The Max Davis Youth Basketball League in Decatur will be held this November through February.
Games will be held on Saturday's from Nov. 13 through Feb. 19. Games will not be played on Christmas or New Year's Day.
The league will include nine weeks of games and an end of season tournament. First and second place awards will be given.
Players in K-3rd grade will play at Meigs Middle School while those in the 4th and 5th grades will play at Meigs County High School. Players may sign up for $20 per player or sign up as a team.
Payment confirms a roster spot. The deadline to register is Monday, Nov. 1.
The league is for boys and girls in grades K-5. For more information e-mail mchsboysbasketballbooster@gmail.com or call/text 423-506-5254.
