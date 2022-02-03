Anna Crowder sank a layup, off an assist from fellow Meigs County alum Jacelyn Stone, with five seconds left to lift Tennessee Wesleyan's women to a 53-52 win over AAC opponent Reinhardt on Tuesday at James L. Robb Gymnasium.
The Lady Bulldogs (15-5, 14-4 AAC) had fallen behind 22-15 after a quarter but cut their deficit to 27-25 at halftime. Reinhardt led as much as 10 points in the third quarter, but Wesleyan ended that period on a 6-0 run and took the lead early in the fourth, the first of five lead changes and two ties.
Jordan Wright led TWU with 14 points, with Crowder and Stone each scoring 13 points and each getting a double-double with 11 and 12 rebounds, respectively.
The TWU men lost the nightcap 99-79, shooting just 37.3% from the floor while Reinhardt made 60.9% of its field goal attempts. Reinhardt made 12 3-pointers for the game and led 41-36 at halftime, then dominated the second half and put the Bulldogs (14-8, 11-6) in as much as a 25-point hole.
Jonathan Webb led TWU with 18 points, and Bryant Bernard scored 14 and Brendon Tyler 11.
Both TWU teams return to action Saturday at home against Point, with the women starting at 2 p.m. and the men at 4.
