Tennessee Wesleyan’s basketball teams swept Johnson University in their home finales Saturday. The women’s team won 66-38 and the men posted an 88-71 victory.
Both Wesleyan teams bounced back from setbacks Thursday at Columbia International, where the women lost 70-54 and the men fell 86-68.
Against Johnson, the Lady Bulldogs (18-6, 17-5 AAC) erupted to a 23-5 lead after one quarter and led 40-14 at halftime. TWU had 11 of its 12 players score points, led by Cambree Mayo and Jordan Wright with 11 each.
The Bulldogs (16-10, 13-9) built a 48-30 lead at halftime. Jonathan Webb led Wesleyan’s men with 19 points, and Ty Patterson scored 13, Brendon Tyler 11 and Djimon Wilson 10.
Both TWU basketball teams are on the road for the remaining two games of the regular season. they are back in action Wednesday at Bryan College, with the women playing at 5:30 p.m. and the men at 7:30. Bryan’s women are nationally ranked at No. 11.
