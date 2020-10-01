MANCHESTER – Kerigan Klauber raised her expectations between rounds at state, then lifted her game to match them.
By firing a second-round score of 79, the McMinn Central junior secured a 10th-place finish in the TSSAA Small Class Golf State Championships on Wednesday at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester.
In an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian, Klauber said she entered her second straight state tournament eyeing a top-15 finish. But when Klauber ended Tuesday 11th on the girls' leaderboard, despite a score of 86 that she was determined to improve on the next day, she figured she could set her sights higher.
“First day, I was in 11th place, so I knew I could get top 10 if I went out there and played my game,” Klauber said. “I just really tried to fight back and play well and get a lower score, and I knew I could come back and get top 10.”
Klauber made birdies on holes No. 2, 6, 15 and 16 Wednesday, all of which had been bogies on Tuesday. She concluded the tournament on a streak of 1-under-par over the last five holes.
“Today, I really focused on my putting,” Klauber said. “That's what really got me down the day before. I had a few three-putts (Tuesday) I really shouldn't have had, but today I rolled in a lot of birdie putts and par putts. It was really putting that saved me today.
“I think my confidence level just shot up once I got that first birdie, and I just kept thinking, 'Just keep making some good shots, I can do this again,' and I just got on a roll.”
Klauber's two-day total was 165, four strokes ahead of the girl in 11th place, Macy Bromley of Riverside, and just two strokes behind the two tied for eighth place – McKenzie's Maggie Glass and Milan's Sara Coley.
“I think she had a little bit of jitters the first day, but that's normal,” said Central Coach Daniel Curtis. “But I thought she played well both days. She stayed in the hunt and made a little run on the back nine today and just did really good. We're super-proud of her.”
Naturally, Klauber's strong finish made her wonder how much higher she could've finished with a lower first-round score.
“I think if I had played a little bit better the first day then maybe I could've been in the top eight,” Klauber said.
And with one more year of high school golf left, Klauber is raising her expectations once again for her senior year. This season, Klauber had shot an even-par 36 in two nine-hole matches, good for the Central girls' program record twice.
Next year, Klauber will try to be the first Central girl to shoot under-par, and she's also aiming to place even higher at state.
“Next season, for the state tournament, I'm hoping for maybe top five,” Klauber said. “That would be great. Maybe set some new records for McMinn Central through 18 holes. And hopefully I can get some under-par scores over nine holes and break some 18-hole records, too.”
On the boys' side, Josh Loveday concluded the tournament in 24th place with a two-day total of 168. Loveday carded an 82 on Wednesday, moving up seven places after finishing Tuesday 31st on the leaderboard.
Still, it was not what the Central senior had in mind after a season in which he was under-par every match of the regular season and also under-par in the Region 3-Small Class tournament, where he was runner-up after a playoff for the medal.
Starting Wednesday on the back nine, a quintuple-bogey on No. 13 tripped up Loveday, and he approached the turn at a nine-over par 45.
However, Loveday did finish state, and his high school golf career, on a strong note when proceeding to the front of the course, with an eagle on No. 2 and birdie on No. 7 contributing to a 37 on his second nine.
“It's just one of those days, you like to say, and he just had one of those days, especially (Tuesday),” Curtis said. “You hate to see that happen, as good as he's played all year, you hate to see it happen at that stage. But he had a really good season, and I know he's disappointed in the finish, but you've got to be happy with his season.”
Ashley Holland of Sale Creek, Klauber's principal rival in Region 3-Small, finished in seventh place with a 159. Also from the region, Signal Mountain's Sally Hogue was 12th with a 170 and Caroline Burns, also from Signal, 14th with a 176. Sophie Linder of Gordonsville won the girls' state championship with a 6-under-par 138.
Sale Creek's girls finished third as a team with a 350. Summertown won the team state title with a 1-over-par 289, and Adamsville was second with 327.
On the boys' side from the region, Sweetwater's Dalen Gibby finished in a tie for 16th with 163, and Trent Bibee, also from Sweetwater, a tie for 22nd with 167.
Signal Mountain won the boys' team state championship for the third straight year with a 628, with Kingston as the runners-up with a 641. Signal had golfers place individually in third, seventh, two tied for 19th, and 26th. Benjamin Burns, who had beaten Loveday in the playoff for the region medal, was one of the two tied for 19th.
Evan Woosley-Reed of Cascade won the individual state championship with a 1-under par 143.
