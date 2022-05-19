Meigs County High School’s archery team recently competed in the 2022 NASP Eastern nationals in 3D and Bullseye in Louisville, Kentucky. One of their members, Morgan Pritchett, wasn’t there after passing away as the result of a car accident and the team honored her at the event.
DECATUR — Meigs County High School archers competed in the 2022 NASP Eastern nationals in 3D and Bullseye recently, but their minds are still on the team member who wasn’t there.
Morgan Pritchett passed away after a wreck on her way to archery practice earlier this month.
“She was an amazing girl,” Meigs Coach Anthony Smith said. “She would brighten any room she entered. She was our anchor. She wasn’t necessarily our best shooter, but she came through in the clutch. She was an encourager. She was just an amazing Christian girl that spoke about her relationship with God.”
The team score was 1510 in 3D shooting, a good score that Smith said comparatively would likely have been good enough for second or third in the state. Among the top scorers were Kruze Clayton with a 264, Hunter Brightman a 258 and Jack McNabb fired a 252. Brandon Lett competed as an individual and finished with a 285 in Bullseye. There were over 6,000 archers competing.
The rest of Meigs’ team includes Joey Fiorenti, Mattie Smith, Kassidy Serig, Chloe Hubbard, Mally Brantley, Skylar Hartness, Nate Garrett and Olivia Blackmon.
“It was emotional,” Smith said. “There were some who were shooting just trying to get through it. There were others there trying to win it. Some of them did better than usual and others didn’t do as well. But overall we did OK.”
The Meigs team and NASP/IBO organizations honored Pritchett, who was supposed to shoot at nationals, by keeping one lane open during the tournament.
After making sure it was OK with the rules officials, the team honored Pritchett in a unique way.
Pritchett’s quiver and bow were set up at the meet. Before the last round of shooting, each archer pulled an arrow from Morgan’s quiver and exchanged it for a rose handed out by Smith.
The team held its banquet recently. Serig won Rookie of the Year and Lett won the Most Points Earned award. Brightman won the Rising Star award and Hartness won the Golden Arrow.
