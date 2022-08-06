Athens Parks and Recreation has announced registration is now open, for teams and individuals ages 16 and older, for the Co-Ed Adult Kickball League
The cost is $350 per team and $25 per free agent. Free agents will be assigned to teams at the close of the registration period.
Teams can consist of 12 to 20 people and must have a minimum of four female players. The eight-game season takes the field this fall at Athens Regional Park with games being played on Thursdays from Sept. 1 to Oct. 20 at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., and rainout games scheduled for the following Tuesdays.
The deadline for registration is Wednesday, Aug. 24, and a team manager meeting will be held Thursday, Aug. 25 at Athens City Hall.
Combining elements of soccer and baseball, kickball is a simple game consisting of four bases, two teams, and a big red ball. Played like baseball, players kick the ball into a field with the goal of scoring more runs than the opposing team. Five-inning games are played with 11 fielders and two base coaches.
“As we continue to offer more opportunities for adult recreation, kickball is one we love coming back to, each and every year. This is a great game for all skill levels and ages to enjoy,” said Assistant Program Coordinator, Derek Phillips.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.