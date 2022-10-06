Reflecting on 100 career wins as the McMinn County head football coach, Bo Cagle knew first and foremost that he could not have done it without the support that has surrounded him over the years.
In his 16th season guiding the Cherokees, Cagle reached that milestone with the Tribe’s stunningly dominant 43-7 win over Sweetwater on Thursday at Cherokee Stadium.
“It was a good win tonight, and those 100 wins, I don’t know how much you want to talk about that, but it’s longevity and a bunch of good football players,” Cagle said. “And I’ve just been blessed with that while I’ve been here, blessed with an administration and a team and a community that wanted me to be the head coach. And that’s how you get things like that.”
In addition to the support from the school’s administration and the community, Cagle also took the time to reflect on how he has grown as a person and as a coach since beginning his tenure at McMinn in 2007.
“The most important thing is where I’ve come from that. I have throughout the years, if I coached you 15 years ago, you wouldn’t know the same coach today, I hope, because Jesus Christ has come into my like and changed me forever,” Cagle said. “And I do it for totally different reasons now than I ever have in my coaching career, and it makes this game so enjoyable to know it’s not just about that scoreboard. Really, the scoreboard has nothing to do with it. But wins, I love that, but it’s secondary. I have a higher calling for these kids, pulling them in the direction they need to go for eternity. And that is a lot more fun to deal with than anything on that field.”
Cagle also noted he could not have been a head coach for as long and as successfully as he has without the support of his family.
“Really my wife and my kids. The change in my life has affected everything, obviously, but with their support would be the only way I can do this because your life changes for a few months,” Cagle said. “And it takes a lot out of you, and if you don’t have your family doing it with you, basically, then you’re alone. And the only way this is enjoyable is to do it with them. And my mom and dad sit down there every game and I can look up there and find them.
“And my family has done it, and we’ve got a family of coaches that has done it, but in saying that, in the past seven or eight years, I say you can take it away from me today, and it would be OK because I know what my purpose is here on Earth. And I don’t do it for the wins or anything else other than those kids and what I’m doing with them.”
The nature of Cagle’s 100th win came as a bit of a surprise even to him, and even with McMinn (5-2) coming into the Homecoming game clearly energized after its off week.
Sweetwater (5-2) entered Cherokee Stadium as the No. 5 team in Class 3A in this week’s Associated Press state rankings, but the Wildcats were outclassed from their first offensive series, which went three-and-out and backwards by two yards before a punt.
Davion Evans returned the punt all the way to the Sweetwater 7-yard line. Two plays later, Jayden Miller ran in his first of three touchdowns in as many carries, this one from three yards out.
After another Sweetwater three-and-out, Miller broke off a 66-yard touchdown run on the first snap, and Caden Hester’s two-point run made McMinn’s lead 15-0. Another three-and-out from the Wildcats and another punt set up the Tribe at the Sweetwater 40, where Hester found Luke Hensley wide open down the field for a 40-yard touchdown pass on the first ensuing play.
In only four total offensive snaps, the Cherokees led 22-0, still with 6:22 remaining in the first quarter.
“I would not have expected that whatsoever coming into the game, I know just the feel of the kids the last two days of the excitement coming in,” Cagle said. “Us being off last week and having some fun, but then just hungry to get on the field and play. There wasn’t a whole lot of motivation I had to do today because I just feel how excited they were about playing this game.”
Another Hester to Hensley connection for 22 yards put McMinn ahead 29-0, still with 17 seconds left in the first quarter. The Cherokees started phasing in junior varsity players in the second quarter. Brady Mullins got snaps at quarterback, and Taylon “Tarzan” White, who finished the game with 96 yards on 16 carries, ran in an 11-yard touchdown with 6:50 before halftime.
”I thought it was important for him (Mullins) and our running backs to get behind our offensive line, too, the starters,” Cagle said. “Because all but one of those guys will be back next year, so they got to play with our starters out there in front of them for a series, and then we started sprinkling them in until we got all those guys our a little bit later.”
Sweetwater spoiled the shutout against McMinn’s junior varsity defense with 1:08 left before the break, with Landen Boyd connecting with Chris Alford for 78 yards and the touchdown.
McMinn led 36-7 at halftime, and Miller then ran the first snap of the second half 80 yards for his third touchdown, on just his third carry. Miller finished with 149 rushing yards on just three totes.
Miller’s touchdown was the last action for the Tribe’s first-team offense, with reserves and junior varsity players finishing out the game under the TSSAA-mandated running clock.
Now the Cherokees turn their attention to next Friday, Oct. 14, at home against nearby rival Walker Valley, with the Region 4-5A championship on the line for both teams. Kickoff for that game is 7:30 p.m. at Cherokee Stadium.
“What better way for it to be then right here, (against) a school 15 minutes down the road, to win the region,” Cagle said. “We’ll look forward to it, and I hope we come out with that same enthusiasm we had tonight. Obviously it’s going to to be a lot tougher opponent, and we’re going to have to play well. But it’s a challenge, and that’s why you have to play the game, for those challenges.”
