LOUDON – The first game at Loudon didn’t go Meigs County’s way and the Tigers are hoping for better results on Tuesday.
The Meigs County baseball team dropped an 11-2 decision at Loudon Monday in the first District 5-AA game of the year. The Tigers gave up eight runs in the first inning and that proved too much to overcome.
“We showed good effort and did some good things, it’s just hard to come back when you are down like that,” Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said. “But we made them go seven, we didn’t give up. Hunter Davis came on in relief and pitched really well for us. We’re disappointed in tonight but we will come back ready to go tomorrow.”
The Tigers (2-1, 0-1 5-AA) will host Loudon tonight at 6 p.m.
Loudon 11, Meigs 2
Meigs got off to a good start by scoring a run in the top of the first inning. Logan Carroll and Will Meadows walked and then Connor Mason singled to load the bases.
After the first out of the inning, Payton Armour grounded out, but that drove in a run.
Unfortunately for Meigs, Loudon also had a good first inning offensively as the Redskins put up eight runs on five hits.
Loudon then added to its lead with three more runs in the third inning to go up 11-1.
The Tigers got one run back in the fifth when Will Meadows walked and later scored on a single by Matthew Boshears.
That was all the runs Meigs could muster as the Tigers stranded 12 runners on base. Meigs had the bases loaded in the second and seventh innings without scoring any runs.
“We just couldn’t string together enough hits at the right time tonight,” Roberts said. “But the kids have confidence in themselves and we will be back tomorrow with hopefully a better result.”
Meigs finished with three hits. Mason and Boshears each singled and Armour doubled. Boshears and Armour drove in one run each.
Levi Caldwell took the loss as Loudon came out swinging. Davis came in and pitched the final five innings and, after a rough third inning, he didn’t allow another run. He gave up three runs on two hits.
