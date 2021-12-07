An exhilarating game turned into a scary situation with 1:30 remaining.
Hayden Smith had just put McMinn County ahead 64-62 with a layup in the post, but Tyner Academy's Travious Ruffin sustained a potentially serious injury on the play. Play stopped for several minutes, with Ruffin conscious but needing to be taken off the court on a stretcher.
"First and foremost, we're praying for that young man for Tyner,” said McMinn head coach Randy Casey. “I hope he's OK.”
And in that moment, concerns went well beyond the game being played and impressed upon the Cherokees an important lesson.
"Levi, our trainer, does a great job, and he made a point to us that you don't know when it's over,” Casey said. “And that young man, we hope it's not, but you don't take it for granted and play every game and every practice like it's your last. And that's the point we made there, and it's bigger than basketball.”
Once play resumed, Davion Evans made a key steal with 1:10 left, and Trent Peak made one of two free throws with 24.6 seconds remaining that forced the Rams to attempt a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime. The shot caromed off the rim, and the Tribe won 65-62 after surviving Tyner's ferocious comeback attempt Monday at McMinn County High School.
"After all that, I was very proud,” said Casey, whose team was home for the first time since the Nov. 16 season opener. “Davion got a big deflection there and a steal there to seal the game. And I'm proud of my guys. We played hard, and we played like men.”
McMinn (5-3), back home after six straight road games, had trailed 29-28 at halftime but rattled off a 26-6 third quarter, headlined by five 3-pointers from Tucker Monroe. Peak also connected once from long distance during the run, and Evans, Caden Hester and Smith made a bucket each as the Cherokees entered the fourth quarter ahead 54-35.
Two Smith baskets in the paint to begin the fourth had the Tribe ahead 58-38. But then Tyner began its rally, a 24-4 run that evened the score 62-62 with 1:47 left. Several missed baskets by McMinn fueled the Rams' transition attack.
"We were playing too fast,” Casey said. “We got a big lead, and we got a lead by playing fast. But then we've got to understand that if we have two or three empty possessions in a row, we've got to slow down and make sure the next possession is an excellent possession, and we've got to learn from that.”
But ultimately, after a scary moment, the Cherokees had the winning answers against the Rams' threat. Monroe finished with a game-high 22 points, including six threes, and Smith added 15 for the Tribe.
"It's a good situation for us, and we were fortunate to win against a really good basketball team,” Casey said.
LADY CHEROKEES 67, LADY RAMS 31: Peytyn Oliver scored 26 points to cross the 1,000-point barrier for her career, and McMinn's girls finished the first quarter ahead 29-6 and went into halftime up 48-11 in their first home game since their season opener against Clinton.
"I knew that it was going to be a zone, and it's going to be a zone (against Ooltewah), and zones can give you problems,” said McMinn coach David Tucker. “But the way we shoot the ball, they want to play a zone, fine. A win's a win, and it's good to be home after six games on the road. I just about lost my way here.”
McMinn (4-4) forced 14 turnovers from Tyner in the first half. The Lady Tribe began the third quarter on an 8-0 run, after which Tucker gave players on the deep end of McMinn's bench the remaining time on the court. The Lady Cherokees led 61-25 after three.
Both McMinn teams took the court again the next day against Ooltewah in District 5-4A play. The Cherokees and Lady Cherokees are back in action Saturday at home against Oak Ridge, in rematches of a pair of road games from earlier in the season. The girls' game will tip off at 6 p.m. and the boys at around 7:30.
