SEYMOUR — The McMinn County wrestling split its results at the Seymour High School Duals this weekend. The Cherokees eked a 36-33 win over Pigeon Forge and then took a narrow 42-36 loss to hosting Seymour.
Wins and pins include: Hayden Howe at 138 pounds, Jeremiah Hale at 126, London Wilkins at 106, NaQuan Vincent at 182, Gavin Sotelo at 182, Ryan Vogus at 195, Alex Cooley at 220, Kyle Cooley at 170, Jack Boggess at 152 and John Rouse at 160.
Two McMinn girls also picked up wins: Maria Shaefer at 160 pounds and Malan Barber at 140.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.