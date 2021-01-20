Englewood swept its basketball games against E.K. Baker on Monday.
Nine Lady Rams scored in their 56-8 win, led by Bella Hall with 11 points, Reagan Baker 10, Lily Wright 9, Shelby Beck 8 and Mirra Freeman 6. For E.K. Baker, Kiersten Hooper and Alayna Slater scored 3 points each and Bettie Lynn 2.
The Rams won the boys' game 60-31, placing 11 players in the scorebook. Reese Frazier led Englewood with 22 points, and Jesse Holden scored 7 and Peyton Brackett 6. For E.K. Baker, Christian Cooper and Hayden Weir scored 12 points each.
