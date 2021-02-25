John Kries aces at Springbrook From staff reports Feb 25, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Kries made a hole-in-one Wednesday on the par-4 hole No. 7 at Springbrook Golf & Country Club with a 3-wood. Witnesses were Chance Hodsden and Jeff Rice. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John Kries Hole In One Golf Jeff Rice Witness Country Club Chance Hodsden Ace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Lindsey Erin Smith Davis Etowah woman was example of 'racial passing' Police reports for Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 Fire causes 'total loss' at Athens Housing Authority offices Off road groups band together to clean up local area Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
