MURFREESBORO — Even with the extra step in place after regions, McMinn County is sending a pair of wrestlers to state.
Kyle Cooley and Jordan Wright qualified for the TSSAA Wrestling State Championships with their finishes Saturday in the Section 2-AA tournament at Oakland High School. This was the first year that the sectional tournament was added in between region and state.
The senior Cooley’s quest for a second straight state medal, or even more, continues. Cooley, the state’s No. 1-ranked wrestler in the 182-pound weight class, finished as the sectional runner-up despite battling the flu heading into Saturday’s meet.
“He (Cooley) had the flu, and he is a tough kid to place second and make state,” said McMinn coach Matt Rabine.
Wright, meanwhile, is making his first trip to the state tournament as a senior with his fourth-place finish at 160 pounds. Wright, a student at Meigs County who wrestles for McMinn, followed up on his strong third-place finish in the Region 3-AA meet the previous week.
“Very proud of them both, and very excited to see how they do in state,” Rabine said.
For the second straight year, the state tournament is more exclusive than it had been, with only a 16-man bracket per weight class. Before the 2020-2021 season, the state tournament was 32 wrestlers per weight class. Last year’s reduction to 16 was brought about due to COVID-19, but this year, the sectional tournament was added after region to make the change to 16 in state permanent.
Cooley began his sectional run with a 16-0 technical fall win over Nick Mendicino of Stewarts Creek, then pinned Ooltewah’s Jaden Harbin in 3:23 in the semifinals to clinch a top-two finish and state qualification.
“I figured that even though I was sick, I had to go out there and get business done, whether I win, lose or draw,” Cooley said. “I just had to do it. I couldn’t let anybody down.”
It was especially satisfying for Cooley considering just how ill he was feeling and how little sleep he got leading up to the sectional.
“I woke up about 12 the night before and didn’t go to sleep any because I was throwing up and I couldn’t hold anything in,” Cooley said. “I just felt horrible, and I didn’t feel I would be able to do anything that day. But I surprised myself.”
Cooley then lost the sectional championship match to Blackman’s Jashua Chew in a 7-2 decision – giving him perhaps some extra motivation heading into state considering he wasn’t feeling his best Saturday.
“It just made me realize just how hard it is to win a state title,” Cooley said. “You’ve got to avoid getting sick, and you’ve got to be better than everyone. And all around, you’ve got to be healthy the whole time.”
Wright started his sectional with a pin in 1:40 of Warren County’s Zerek Keel, then fell into the consolation bracket with a loss by pin in 2:40 to eventual sectional champion Lucas Szymborski of Cleveland. Wright bounced back with a 55-second pin of Lavergne’s Mauricio Jimenez to clinch his trip to state.
“I am glad that I get to wrestle at state for my last year,” Wright said. “I am going to really miss this sport and I am going to finish my last year strong. I wish I had more time to get better at this sport because there is truly no limit to this sport. It’s just how hard you work.”
It was a long-awaited moment for Wright, who had wrestled at Chattanooga Central his first two years of high school, and then moved to Meigs County too late to be eligible to wrestle his junior year. Wright’s senior year began with uncertainty before he was cleared to wrestle for McMinn in January – and he has made the most of the opportunity.
“This year will truly be my favorite year because I will remember every match could be my last match and I will enjoy every part at state, because it’s going to be my last year,” Wright said. “I think if anyone joins this sport take every second serious because time does fly by and your last year will be here quick, but you have to remember to have fun too.”
Wright had a rematch with Keel, his first-round opponent, in the third-place match but lost in an 11-6 decision.
Three more McMinn wrestlers competed Saturday: Joseph Douglas at 113 pounds, Tres Schuft at 145 and Jackson Boggess at 170.
Boggess had won his first-round match over Oakland’s Braxton Myers via pin in 2:50, then lost by pin in 1:51 to Rhea County’s Francisco Molina in the semifinals. Boggess was still one match away from qualifying from state in the consolation semifinal, but lost by pin in 1:40 to Coffee County’s Nazario Flores.
With two wrestlers advancing to state and a total of five in the sectional, Rabine considered this season a success for McMinn.
“Despite the setbacks that all high schools teams had this year, post Covid, we are very excited the direction the program is going,” Rabine said. “We have some great wrestlers returning next year. We also have some incredible athletes coming into the program. Our middle school and youth programs are taking off, and we have a incredible staff of dedicated coaches. That means we have to learn from our faults this year, and build on our accomplishments in the offseason.”
Cooley and Wright begin their time in the state tournament on Thursday at the Williamson County Ag Exposition Arena in Franklin. The quarterfinals begin at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. local) on Thursday. The consolations start at 11 a.m. (10 a.m. local) on Friday and the semifinals at 1 p.m. (noon local) on Friday. Third and fifth place matches start at 11 a.m. (10 a.m. local) on Saturday and championship matches start at 3 p.m. (2 p.m. local) on Saturday.
