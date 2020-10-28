DECATUR - Season tickets for the upcoming 2020-2021 Meigs County basketball season are now on sale.
Cost of the season tickets is $45 for the nine regular season home games. Tickets can be purchased at the high school office beginning Monday, Nov. 2 through Nov. 20.
