LOUDON - The Lady Tigers blasted Loudon 8-0 on Monday behind a 17-strikeout performance by freshman Lainey Fitzgerald.
Meigs earned the District 5-AA road victory with a combination of good pitching and good hitting. In addition to Fitzgerald's strikeouts, the Lady Tigers finished with 10 hits.
The Lady Tigers scored five runs in the first inning. Toryn Lawson singled and Carlee McLemore doubled, followed by a walk by Anna Crowder.
Ella Scott singled in a run and then Kennedy Majors doubled home two runs to make it 3-0.
Meigs' fourth run of the first inning came when Sierra Howard safely reached first base on a dropped third strike, which also allowed Scott to cross home plate. The final run of the inning came on a single by Ella Crowder that drove in Majors.
Neither team scored again until the Lady Tigers added a single run in the top of the sixth inning on a solo home run to left field by Fitzgerald to put Meigs ahead 6-0.
The final two runs for Meigs came in the seventh when Lawson doubled and later scored on a triple by Anna Crowder. Then Scott singled home Anna Crowder.
Fitzgerald got strikeouts 16 and 17 in Loudon's half of the seventh and then the game ended on a line out to Scott in left field.
Lawson, McLemore and Scott each went 2-for-4. Scott and Majors both drove in two runs each and Anna Crowder, Fitzgerald and Ella Crowder each had one RBI.
McLemore had two doubles while Majors and Lawson each had one. Anna Crowder hit a triple and Fitzgerald slammed a home run.
Fitzgerald, now 5-2 in the circle, threw a five-hit shutout in seven innings. She struck out 17 and walked none.
