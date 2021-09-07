Tennessee Wesleyan University Director of Athletics Donny Mayfield announced a replacement for the cross country and track and field programs. Assistant coach Michael Basuini has been promoted to Interim Head Cross Country and Track and Field Coach for both the men's and women's programs.
"We're excited to have Michael step in as interim head coach for our cross country and track and field programs," Mayfield said. "Michael has been a part of the positive strides the programs have taken over the past four years and I am confident he will continue to raise the profile of both our cross country and track and field programs while providing great mentorship to our student-athletes."
Basuini joined the coaching staff at Tennessee Wesleyan in August of 2017 as an assistant coach for both the cross country and track and field programs. In his tenure as an assistant coach, Basuini has helped send two men and five women cross country runners to the NAIA National Meet, helped coach a national championship men's 4x100m Relay team (2019), and seen 35 All-Americans in track and field.
Basuini earned his Bachelor of Art degree in Intercultural Studies with a concentration in Youth Ministry from Williams Jessup University in 2016. While at William Jessup, the San Jose, Calif., native was a member of the men's cross country and track and field teams. During his time as a student-athlete at William Jessup, Basuini was named All-Conference in the California Pacific Conference (CALPAC) twice and the Golden State Athletic Conference (GSAC) once for cross country and once in the GSAC in track.
Basuini was a part of two CALPAC team titles in cross country and won the individual conference championship in cross country his sophomore season. He is a two-time qualifier for cross country nationals and qualified for the national meet in the marathon for track his senior year. Basuini set three school records while at William Jessup in the 5k, 10k, and Half-Marathon.
"Working with the student-athletes, staff, and TWU community over the past four years as an assistant coach has been a blessing. I feel lucky to have the opportunity to continue to do so as interim head coach and to continue advancing the program, picking up where former head coach Sam Roberts left off," Basuini said. "I want to say thank you to President Dr. Harley Knowles, Director of Athletics Donny Mayfield, and Sam for seeing my value to our community and investing fully in what I have to offer as head coach."
As a part of the new transition, Austin Brennan will move from his assistant coach intern position into a full-time assistant coach position.
