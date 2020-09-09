The McMinn County boys' golf team defeated Sequoyah 174-186 on Tuesday.
The McMinn girls didn’t play officially as Sequoyah only had one girl and two are needed to post a team score.
For the boys, Noah Graybeal and Isaac Atkins both shot a 39. Ethan Jones finished with a 47 and Walker Combs finished with a 49.
