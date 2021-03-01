ENGLEWOOD — The Chargerettes advanced in the Region 3-AA Tournament on Friday with a 78-19 destruction of visiting Tyner.
McMinn Central took control of the game early and the contest was never in doubt. The Chargerettes only beat the Lady Rams by 13 points earlier in the year in Chattanooga, but the circumstances were different on Friday.
“There’s a difference in the regular season when we go down there and there aren’t very many fans in the stands and a region game where the loser goes home,” Central Coach Johnny Morgan said. “There is always things we can work on and we did that tonight. We shot the ball well tonight and that also helped our defense.”
The Chargerettes (22-8) will travel to Brainerd for the Region 3-AA semifinals. A win puts Central in the Region 3-AA finals and qualifies the Chargerettes for the substate.
Molly Masingale hit a three to start the game and she would go on to hit four treys on the night.
Then came buckets by Kara Crabtree and Masingale, a free throw by Masingale, two buckets by Kellan Baker and another basket by Masingle.
That put the Chargerettes up 14-2. Baker later hit a 3-pointer of her own. Masingale was then fouled while attempting a 3-pointer and made all three free throws and Baker ended the period with a field goal that put Central up 22-8.
Tyner’s eight points were the most points the Lady Rams scored in any quarter.
Central’s two post players, Carsi Beaty and Crabtree, started off the second quarter with one bucket each as Central began the second with a 21-0 run. Baker, Masingale, Crabtree and Makinlee Buckner all scored during the run and Meigs led 43-8.
Tyner didn’t score its initial second quarter bucket until 2:38 left before halftime. Central was up 51-10 at the half.
Masingale started off the third quarter with a pair of threes, followed by buckets by Baker and Maddox Mayfield, two free throws by Buckner and a trey by Baker.
That put the Chargerettes ahead 66-12 and the third quarter ended with Central on top 70-14.
There was a running clock in the fourth quarter as Central cruised to the 78-19 victory.
Masingale and Baker each scored 22 points for Central.
Log In
