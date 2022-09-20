The opportunity McMinn County fought all second half for seemingly came to fruition in the final minute – until it did not.
Lexi Lawson sprinted past the Walker Valley defenders who allowed a through ball behind them, collected it and dribbled into the penalty box with potentially a good look at a tying goal. But before she could shoot, Lawson appeared to be tripped by a Lady Mustang defender’s leg while in the box.
However, the referee did not call a foul on the play. There would be no penalty kick, and so ended the Lady Cherokees’ era of domination against district foes.
For the first time since the 2017 District 5-AAA tournament, and the first time after 31 straight wins against district opponents, the Lady Tribe fell in district play, a 3-2 loser to Walker Valley on Tuesday at the McMinn County Soccer Complex – and not without controversy.
“Obviously, I disagree with the call, but it’s not my call to make,” said McMinn head coach Arielle Halsall. “It’s a heartbreaker for our team because they fought for it and they wanted it all the way up to that very last second. And unfortunately we didn’t get the call we wanted there, so.”
But while that streak that extended over five seasons came to an end, Halsall believed Tuesday was the start of an encouraging development for the Lady Cherokees (5-3-1, 4-1 District 5-AAA).
“I would definitely say the togetherness. This is the first time I have seen the entire group come together with one common goal in mind and fight tooth and nail for it,” Halsall said. “There was encouraging players all across the field, lifting each other up and fighting to win every ball. We really came together as a team tonight for the first time, I think, this season. We really came together and grew as a team.”
Regardless, for the first time in five years, the Lady Tribe will not be the No. 1 seed heading into the district tournament in October. If both McMinn and Walker Valley (10-1-1, 5-0) advance to the district championship game, it would be the Lady Mustangs hosting.
“Going forward, it’s better to have this now, so that we know what it feels like, and that we’re not going to let it happen again,” Halsall said. “And the girls, they’re not going to let it happen again. They want this, and they have the ability, and the next time we play against them it’s going to be a completely different scoreline.”
McMinn had struck first in the 12th minute, with Lawson finishing point-blank on a breakaway off a long ball from Kylee Hockman. But in the 23rd minute, a Lady Cherokees handball in their own penalty box gave Walker Valley’s Brianna Romero a tying penalty kick.
Kylee Winder, a freshman, bumped in the corner kick from Lawson six minutes into the second half to put the Lady Cherokees back ahead 2-1. But just one minute later, Olivia Duncan ran to the back post to bump in a cross and bring Walker Valley back even at 2-2.
Then with 20:36 left in the game, an initial save from McMinn goalkeeper Bella Hooper resulted in a scrum in front of the goal, and the Lady Mustangs’ Baileigh Finch collected the ball and gave Walker Valley the 3-2 lead on the clean-up goal.
With two defensive starters out Tuesday for McMinn, Kyndal Rollo and Allie Sewell, the Lady Cherokees were playing several players out of position.
“I was really impressed with all the girls who stepped up today and were put in different positions from what they’re used to playing and different roles and responsibilities,” Halsall said. “And maybe players who weren’t even in the starting group in one of the last games, they really stepped up, they rose to the occasion, almost all of them played the full 80 minutes, and I couldn’t have asked for more effort and grit from any of those girls who played tonight.
“Tonight, I announced we did not have a player of the game, we had players of the game, and it was everybody who stepped on the field. I was really proud of the team tonight.”
Official-related controversy was not just an endgame thing for the Lady Cherokees and Lawson. Seconds after the kickoff following Walker Valley’s go-ahead score, Lawson fired a hard ground shot that escaped the grip of the Lady Mustangs’ keeper and rolled behind her, possibly crossing the goal line entirely, but the goal was not awarded.
Walker Valley led the shot margins 10-5 overall and 6-4 on goal at halftime. After the second half, McMinn finished with more overall shots, a margin of 20-16, but still trailed on shots on goal 12-9. Corner kicks were even at five attempts each, with the Lady Cherokees kicking all of theirs after halftime.
McMinn is back in action 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Cleveland, looking to salvage the No. 2 seed for the district tournament. A loss Thursday could send the Lady Tribe tumbling as far as the No. 4 seed depending on other district results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.