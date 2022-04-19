MARYVILLE — The McMinn Central baseball team took a 10-3 loss Friday at William Blount High School to the hosting Governors.
William Blount jumped ahead 4-0 after the first inning. The Chargers (4-10) plated a run in the top of the second, then one more in the fifth on an error to cut their deficit to 4-2. But the Governors responded with three more runs in the bottom of the fifth and tacked on three more in the sixth.
McCain Baker, Alex Ring and Tyler Oaks got a hit each for Central.
Weather permitting, the Chargers returned to District 3-2A play Monday at home against Tellico Plains, after deadline for today's edition of The Daily Post-Athenian. Central is scheduled to play the second leg of the series 5 p.m. Tuesday at Tellico.
