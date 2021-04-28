CLEVELAND — Just like the night before, one shaky defensive inning turned the tide of the game against McMinn County.
And this time, it cost the Cherokees the top spot in District 5-AAA.
Cleveland plated all four of its runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, and the Tribe could not mount enough of a rally and lost 4-2 Tuesday at Cleveland High School to get swept in the series.
With the loss, McMinn (12-10-1, 8-4 District 5-AAA) sank to a third-place regular-season finish in the district and will be the No. 3 seed for the district tournament. The Cherokees would have been the top seed had they won either Monday or Tuesday.
But while missing out on the first-place regular-season finish was obviously disappointing, coach Matt Ray reminded the team that there is still plenty left to play for — namely the District 5-AAA championship in the tournament.
And as a top-three seed, McMinn will begin the tournament in a three-game series against the second seed — which just so happens to be Cleveland. Bradley Central will be the No. 1 seed.
“Other than being super-highly, highly disappointed, it doesn’t matter,” Ray said. “We’re in a three-game series. We’re going to regroup, and we’ve said it all along, whoever we play in a three-game series, I feel very confident in what we can do if we make our adjustments and are ready to go.
“We get a little revenge, and hopefully our guys are hungry, and we’ll come ready to play.”
The Cherokees took an early 1-0 lead in the third inning, which Sam Goodin led off with a single. Mason Roderick then followed with a double that sent Goodin all the way home. However, Jayden Miller, running courtesy for the catcher Roderick, was caught stealing at third base, and two strikeouts ended the Tribe’s threat for more runs.
Cleveland’s big bottom of the fourth began with a bloop single, a throw to first base that was called off the bag and an Ethan Jones RBI double to knot the score. A following fly out to left field plated the Blue Raiders’ go-ahead run.
Hayden Frank (L) fielded a ground ball near the right foul line but missed the tag on the batter that could’ve gotten the third out, and a wild pitch sent another Cleveland run across. Two straight walks then ended Frank’s evening. Ollie Akens came in on a 3-0 count with bases loaded, but one more ball made the score 4-1 for Cleveland.
“We were inconsistent throwing strikes,” Ray said. “And some things happened that inning, some bad luck things, and then they capitalized. When things happen, that’s the name of the game, you capitalize on the other team’s mistakes, and they did that.”
Akens finished off the nightmare fourth inning with a looking strikeout, then sent Cleveland off in order in the fifth and sixth innings, doing his part to keep McMinn in striking distance of a rally.
But the Cherokees’ only other run came in the top of the fifth after a Jace Hyde lead-off double. Goodin bunted him over, and Roderick’s fly out to center field cut the McMinn deficit to 4-2. Andrew beavers got hit by a pitch, but Will Grimmett then flew out.
McMinn got only one more runner on base in the last two innings, that off an error in the sixth. The Cherokees ended up striking out six times for the game against Cleveland’s Will Godwin.
“Too many strikeouts and popups,” Ray said. “Those are very easily defendable. We’ve got to eliminate strikeouts and put a little bit more pressure on the defense to make plays instead of just giving them easy outs. There is nothing good that can happen on a strikeout.”
The Cherokees return to action 6 p.m. Thursday at Powell in a non-district game, the first of four to finish the regular season.
Helping the Blue Raiders to their six-run fourth inning: four passed balls, three hit batters, two walks, one of them with bases loaded, and one error that had loaded the bases with no outs.
“Some walks and passed balls, whatever, it happens, but we’ve got to figure out how to stop the bleeding in those situations,” Ray said.
Cleveland tacked on two more runs in the top of the fifth inning, helped by two more walks, a passed ball and two errors. That ended the start of Andrew Ronne (L) on the mound.
McMinn got its first two runs in the bottom of the fifth, with freshman Mason Roderick driving them in with a double. But Roderick got tagged out when trying to extend that to a triple, and a pop out and fly out left the Cherokees down 8-2.
The Raiders extended that lead by three more runs in the sixth, with Carson Clark getting off to a rough start in relief with two walks and a hit batter to load bases with no outs. Another hit batter for a run ended Clark’s time on the mound and brought on Ryan Guthrie, but Cleveland still extended its lead to 11-2.
But Will Harris led off the bottom of the sixth with a single and scored on Hayden Miller’s double. Jace Hyde drove in two more runs with his own two-bagger, and Roderick notched another ribbie to close McMinn’s deficit to 11-6.
A Cleveland double in the seventh threatened to add another run, but Miller, playing right field, fired to Andrew Beavers at shortstop, who made the throw to Roderick at catcher in time for the tagout that kept McMinn’s deficit at five runs.
But other than a Hayden Frank single, the rest of the at-bats in the bottom of the seventh were a fly out, ground out and strikeout looking.
“I think our hitters were starting to realize and starting to click with our approach at the plate,” Ray said. “The guys were sticking with it, and we began to piece some things together and have decent (at-bats). I’d still like to see us be a little more aggressive in the count and not get behind so much.”
