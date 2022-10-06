Tennessee Wesleyan’s soccer teams breezed through a pair of Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) games Wednesday at Johnson University in Knoxville.
The women’s team began the evening with a 5-0 win, with all five goals scored in the second half. Jill De Waal scored her first of two goals, and the Lady Bulldogs’ first, in the 51st minute unassisted. Krista Eik Hardardottir, assisted by Cristina Escrig, made the score 2-0 with her goal in the 58th minute. De Waal finished her brace in the 65th minute for a 3-0 lead. Daantje Klomp, assisted by Iris Moll, scored in the 69th minute and Alyssa Bridges in the 90th.
The Lady Bulldogs (7-3, 6-1 AAC) out-shot Johnson 32-6 overall and 22-5 on goal and booted five corner kicks and allowed none.
Wesleyan’s men finished the night with a 6-0 victory and scored five of their goals in the first half. Billy Boag registered a hat trick, all in the first half, with goals in the eighth, 17th and 38th minutes, the last assisted by Cian Gantley. Jonah Lewis added a brace with goals in the 35th and 37th minutes. Gavin Morgan scored the sixth goal for the Bulldogs (5-1-5, 4-1-2) in the 47th minute, which was just two minutes into the second half.
The Bulldogs amassed shot advantages of 26-4 overall and 17-0 on goal and attempted 14 corner kicks while allowing Johnson just one. The teams combined for 23 fouls.
Both soccer teams are back home Saturday against Truett-McConnell in AAC play. The men’s game kicks off first at noon, and the women play the late game at 2:30. The Truett women are ranked No. 20 in the NAIA.
