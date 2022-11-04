A safety followed shortly by a touchdown gave McMinn County a lead it wouldn’t relinquish Friday night as the Cherokees rolled to a 39-7 home playoff victory over Campbell County.
Opening the TSSAA Class 5A playoffs, the Cherokees and Cougars were tied at seven at the end of the first quarter. An incompletion on the first play of the second led to a McMinn punt and Davion Evans downed it at the Cougar four yard line.
Campbell County tailback Gavin Owens took the handoff and was immediately wrapped up by a horde of Cherokees in the end zone for a safety. The ensuing short kickoff gave McMinn possession at Campbell County’s 47 and, after three runs by Jayden Miller, Evans took a handoff up the middle, slipped his way to the left sideline and sped 32 yards to the end zone.
On the point after attempt, quarterback Caden Hester apparently counted numbers in his team’s favor, as he took the snap and hit a wide open Aiden Wilson for the two-point conversion.
In just under two minutes, the Cherokees turned a tie game into a 10 point lead and wouldn’t look back.
“It was a good punt, first,” McMinn head coach Bo Cagle said. “Davion being in the right position to keep that ball out of the end zone and the defense making a big play for the safety.”
Cagle added that if he sees an opening, Hester is free to give a two-point conversion a shot.
“That was big,” he said of the two extra points. “Hester, he gets out there and he counts and if they don’t have the right number in the box there’s all kinds of things we can do. He did that a couple times tonight because of their alignment.”
Campbell County’s air raid-style offense began to move the ball after that score, as quarterback Landen Hensley hit receiver Devon Jones for 33 yards to the McMinn 47.
Aided by a face mask penalty, the Cougars were able to drive the ball to the Cherokee 21, but nearly saw their possession end when Jackson Montgomery sacked Hensley to set up 4th and 12 at McMinn’s 25. But Hensley hit Peyton Ferguson right at the first down marker for the conversion.
A pair of five yard penalties pushed Campbell County back again and the Cherokee defense set up another fourth down, this time 4th and 5 at the McMinn five. And this time, the Cherokees forced an incompletion and took possession with 4:47 left in the half.
They would get to the Cougar 21 thanks in large part to a 31 yard dash by Hester, but two shots to the end zone couldn’t connect and 17-7 remained the score at the break.
The Cherokees hit a wall with a three and out to start the third quarter, but then got a shot of momentum. The Cougar drive made it to the host 47, but then Luke Hensley pulled a pass away from a Campbell County receiver for the interception.
The Cherokees forced five interceptions on the night, with Ethan Faulkner grabbing one in the first half and the other four coming in the second half.
After McMinn gave the ball back to Campbell County on an interception, the Cherokee defense forced a four and out and Hester found a wide open Hayden Smith right across the middle of the field. He made one Cougar miss and cruised into the end zone for a 67 yard score.
Again seeing a favorable situation, Hester called his own number and punched in the two-point conversion to put McMinn up 25-7 with 1:36 left in the third.
After a punt on a three and out, Hester and Evans combined for 22 yards to close out the third quarter and then, after an incompletion, Miller welcomed the fourth quarter with a bang. He took the 2nd and 10 handoff up the middle and dashed 64 yards for the score.
This time, Spencer Sullins knocked his second point after through and McMinn’s lead grew to 32-7 with 11:47 left in the game.
The ensuing possession saw Faulkner end another Campbell County drive as he made an acrobatic interception along the sideline for his second takeaway of the game.
“Ethan … I don’t know how he made that play,” Cagle said.
Miller started the following drive strong, gaining 33 yards in three runs, and then Hester got in on the action with 11 of his own. Evans then ripped a 20 yard run and came open for an 18 yard completion from Hester to the Cougar 18.
After Taylon White gained three yards on a run, Hester flipped a pass over the line to Hensley, who slipped past the defense for a 15 yard score. Another PAT by Sullins cemented the final score and enacted the mercy rule.
The touchdown was Hensley’s second of the game, as he got the scoring started in the first quarter when Hester found him down the right hashmark for a nine-yard score. Sullins was true on that PAT as well.
Faulkner grabbed one more interception in the fourth quarter and Malachi Nunez got his first of the game to help seal the Cherokee victory.
By virtue of finishing 8-2 overall and winning the Region 4-5A title with a 4-0 record, the Cherokees earned the home playoff game.
“Any time you get a win in the postseason, you’re proud of that,” Cagle said.
He noted that he was happy with the performance of his defense, as it forced five turnovers and allowed 212 yards to the pass happy Cougars.
“It was a good night,” Cagle said. “They made some great plays.”
The offense was a bit slow to get going, but Cagle was pleased with the improvements there as the game progressed.
“In the second half, the offense played really well,” he said. “When our backs got against the wall, the guys started playing really hard.”
This win guarantees McMinn at least one more game at Cherokee Stadium and this coming Friday will see Oak Ridge (6-5, 4-1 Region 3-5A) arrive.
“They’re going to have some skill players, a lot of tradition, guys who know how to win,” Cagle said of the Wildcats. “They have a good team.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
