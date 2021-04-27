DECATUR – Meigs County celebrated Senior Night with a 14-7 drubbing of District 5-AA foe Loudon on Monday.
The Lady Tigers jumped out to a 9-0 lead and then held off a brief Lady Redskin rally to earn a 9-4 victory.
“It was a good win for us and clinched at least second (in the district) for us,” Meigs Coach Jeff Davis said. “We hit the ball well, got people on base and knocked them in.
“I thought Sierra (Howard) pitched a great six innings. We let it get too interesting at the end, but that’s my fault for leaving Sierra in too long. But she pitched a great six innings.”
The program recognized eight seniors: Anna Crowder, Ella Crowder, Madison Hughes, Olivia Miller, Sara Plank, Ella Kate Scott, Jacelyn Stone and team manager Carli Howard.
This class has an overall record, as of today, of 68-28 with one district and one region championship. Five members of this class were on the 2018 Class AA state championship team.
Davis noted that several members of this class went to the state tournament not only in softball, but also volleyball, basketball and archery. Some team members were part of as many as three state tournament teams.
The following was read after the seniors were introduced: “After the loss of their junior year due to COVID, this group of seniors have been thankful to just have a senior softball year. They will leave a huge legacy to follow. In their four years, the softball, basketball and volleyball teams have all made an appearance in the TSSAA state tournaments.
“We will miss, not only their athletic accomplishments, but the great people that they are. We look forward to seeing what their futures hold and know they will be successful in whatever path they choose.”
The Lady Tigers will travel to Cumberland County for a 5:30 (Eastern) p.m. matchup.
Meigs 9, Loudon 4
The Lady Tigers and Lady Redskins were locked in a pitcher’s duel early before Meigs broke through for two runs in the bottom of the third.
Stone led off the inning with a single and Hughes hit a fly ball, but was safe on an error.
Stone then scored on a single by Carlee McLemore and one out later, Scott singled home Hughes to put Meigs up 2-0.
The Lady Tigers then pushed across five runs in the fourth to gain a comfortable 7-0 lead.
Stone, who had four hits on the night, hit a one-out single. One out later, McLemore was hit by a pitch. Stone, who stole second earlier in the inning, scored on an error off a ball hit by Anna Crowder.
Ella Scott then doubled home Brianna Crass and Anna Crowder. Crass had entered the game for McLemore. That put Meigs ahead 5-0.
Kennedy Majors then blasted a two-run homer to center field to make it 7-0 Lady Tigers.
Loudon scored one run in the bottom of the fifth to make it 7-1, but the Lady Tigers then pushed across a pair of runs in the bottom half of the fifth.
Miller singled and Stone beat out a bunt.
After the first out, McLemore singled home Miller and then Anna Crowder singled home Stone to give Meigs a 9-1 lead.
The Lady Redskins rallied a bit with three runs in the seventh, but McLemore came in to put the fire out by inducing a ground-out and a strikeout to end the game.
The Lady Tigers cranked out 14 hits.
Stone led the Lady Tigers at the plate, going 4-for-4 and scored three runs. McLemore went 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
Scott went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs.
Majors also had two hits, including her seventh home run. It’s her second homer in the past two games. Anna Crowder also had two hits and drove in a run.
Howard pitched the first six innings for Meigs. She gave up four runs on six hits while striking out 10 and walked five. It was her third win of the year.
McLemore gave up one hit, but no runs in her one inning. She struck out one and walked one.
