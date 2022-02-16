It took until Saturday night, after McMinn County's games against Walker Valley, but the District 5-4A tournament brackets have been finalized.
The tournament, which takes place at McMinn County High School, begins Wednesday with the No. 6 versus No. 7 seed games. On the girls' side, No. 6 Rhea County takes on No. 7 Howard at 6 p.m., and the boys' play-in game between No. 6 Ooltewah and No. 7 Rhea County follows at 7:30.
The winners of Wednesday's 6-7 games move on to play the No. 3 seeds on Thursday in a pair of elimination games, with berths in the district semifinals and the Region 3-4A tournament on the line. The No. 3 McMinn girls play the Rhea-Howard winner 6 p.m. Thursday, while the No. 3 Cleveland boys battle the Ooltewah-Rhea winner in the following game, set for 7:30.
The 4-5 games take place Friday, also elimination games with semifinals and region tournament berths on the line. The girls' game between No. 4 Ooltewah and No. 5 Walker Valley tips off at 6 p.m., and the boys' game between No. 4 Walker Valley and No. 5 Bradley Central follows at 7:30 p.m.
All four district semifinals take place on Saturday, beginning at 2 p.m. with the girls' game between top seed Bradley Central and the Ooltewah-Walker Valley winner.
The No. 1 seed McMinn boys then play their semifinal 3:30 p.m. against the Walker Valley-Bradley winner, and the action continues with the second girls' semifinal 5 p.m. with the No. 2 Cleveland girls against the winner among McMinn County, Rhea or Howard and then concludes 6:30 p.m. with the other boys' semifinal with No. 2 Howard against Cleveland, Ooltewah or Rhea.
The girls finish the tournament Monday, with the consolation game at 6 p.m. and the district championship game at 7:30 p.m., and the boys wrap up the tournament Tuesday with the same tip-off times.
All higher seeds will be in white uniforms. Higher seeds will also be the home team on the scoreboard and sit on the home bench, unless McMinn is playing.
Tickets are $8 per day for adults and $5 per day for students. Fan parking will be $3 per day. TSSAA, TACA and championship cards will admit one person per pass.
The Region 3-4A tournament semifinals and championship site is at Coffee County High School in Manchester. However, if all District 5-4A teams sweep their region openers in their respective brackets, the semifinals will instead take place at the site of the district tournament champion.
If a region championship game ends up taking place between two District 5-4A teams, then the higher remaining seed, based on district tournament finish, will host that game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.