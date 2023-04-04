CHARLESTON — McKenzie Wall could not have pitched much better, and McMinn County could not have played much better defensively behind her.
That effort forced the Lady Cherokees’ game Tuesday at Walker Valley into extra innings, before the defending District 5-4A champions escaped with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning and celebrated a bit more exuberantly than usual after dealing the Lady Tribe a 2-1 defeat.
“Again, we can play with anyone. I’ve said that before,” said McMinn head coach Mark Rogers. “The Rhea County and Bradley games were not us. This is us, this is our kind of ball. We’re aggressive in the box, we’re putting the ball in play, we’re doing those things right on defense, we’re backing up our pitcher. That’s the kind of ball we want to play, and hopefully we sent the message that we’re here to compete and we’re here to play.
“And I told them, you know, before this year Walker Valley didn’t celebrate beating McMinn. It was just an expected thing. And we had them sweating, we had them stressing, because we were playing good ball. And unfortunately, we out-hit them, we outplayed them a lot of places in the game, but they just ended up with our more run than us, and that happens.”
McMinn got six hits at the plate, while Wall limited the Lady Mustangs to five hits, two walks and one earned run, and the Lady Cherokees (6-3, 3-3 District 5-4A) committed just one error. That error happened in the fourth inning in the outfield after a single by Walker Valley’s Addison Woodall, which allowed Amy Benson, who doubled the at-bat before, to score the game’s first run from second base.
“We couldn’t have played better. They put the ball in play, they got some hits. We made a couple of mistakes that got them some extra bases, which turned into runs,” Rogers said. “But McKenzie Wall pitched a great game. She was hitting her spots all night, keeping the ball up in the air or on the ground where we could make a play, and we backed her up. We backed her up the way we’re supposed to. And like I told them, there’s no such thing as moral victories, I don’t celebrate losses, but I have to applaud our attitude, our effort and our fight tonight.”
McMinn began the top of the fifth with a Wall single and a fielder’s choice with no out on Emilee Patterson’s grounder that put runners at first and second with no outs, but the next three batters all struck out.
Ama Grimmett finally broke through with a lead-off home run over left center field in the top of the seventh to knot the score at 1-1. And in the eighth inning, Lexi Cooley singled with one out and hustled all the way to third base on Macy Bobich’s sacrifice bunt. But a reaching catch of Jillian Martin’s fly ball to right field denied McMinn the go-ahead run.
Instead, it was Walker Valley (12-5, 4-1) drawing a lead-off walk to start the bottom of the eighth, putting runners at the corners with a Karly Blackwell bunt single, and Alyssa Davenport hitting a hard line drive past third base that nicked Grimmett’s glove for the walk-off single.
“We left too many on, too many in scoring position, just not putting the ball in play,” Rogers said. “We hit the ball hard, but they made a snowcone catch in right field, made a shoelace catch in left field. That’s probably a couple of runs if they don’t make that, and it’s great play, I’m not faulting them at all. it’s great plays, but another six inches and we maybe have a couple more runs and we’re in the fight and maybe not going into extra innings.”
The Lady Cherokees are back home 5:30 p.m. Thursday for a non-district doubleheader against Tellico Plains.
