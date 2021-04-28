CLEVELAND — McMinn County got its bats cracking and, more importantly, cut down on its defensive mistakes. And when it does those things, it’s a dangerous softball team.
The Lady Cherokees rang up eight hits and committed no errors, resulting in a 6-2 win Tuesday at Cleveland High School.
“I told the girls earlier today that we hadn’t played a real good complete game since we beat Bradley (Central) at home, when we had 10 hits and no errors,” said McMinn coach Mark Rogers. “And to beat good teams, that’s what you’ve got to do, and we did tonight.”
The Lady Tribe (13-12, 3-8 District 5-AAA) loaded bases in the top of the second inning on a Sadie Brazzell single, an error on Taylor Hancock’s ground ball and a Reagan Wade walk. Hancock scored on a passed ball, and Sammie Greeson delivered the first of her team-high three RBIs with a single, putting McMinn up 2-0.
Greeson struck again in the fourth with a two-out two-RBI double, right after Reagan Wade had kept the inning alive with a single.
“We were aggressive on the bases, and we did a lot of things right,” Rogers said.
Cleveland (11-17, 4-7) got its two runs in the bottom of the fourth, in which it got four of its five hits for the game, cutting McMinn’s lead to 4-2.
But the Lady Raiders went out in order the remaining three innings. Brazzell (W) finished with five strikeouts against five hits and just one walk.
“That one inning we gave up two runs, they hit the ball, they got four hits in one inning, but we didn’t let that break us,” Rogers said. “We didn’t let that compound, we didn’t let that turn into us making mistakes. We got our three outs, we held them to two runs, and that was it.”
Meanwhile, Brazzell led off the sixth inning with a single and later scored on an error on Greeson’s grounder. Brazzell helped her cause even further with an RBI double in the seventh that produced the final score.
Tuesday’s win put McMinn at fifth in the district standings. If the Lady Cherokees can win at home against Walker Valley, they will hold on to that spot in the final standings; otherwise they would need Ooltewah to lose to Bradley Central.
The Lady Tribe hosts the Lady Mustangs 5 p.m. Thursday.
“If we can get that win, and I have full confidence we can,” Rogers said. “We played well against them last time but had a lot of errors in a couple of innings and gave them some runs. But if we can get that win, it’s going to help us with our seeding.”
