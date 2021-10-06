DECATUR — Meigs County has been on a roll and hopes to keep rolling this week as Copper Basin visits Decatur on Friday.
The Tigers (6-0) have outscored their last four opponents 195-9. They have scored no less than 40 points in any of the last four games and have two shutouts in that time.
Copper Basin (2-3) has scored 93 points all season, though that is somewhat misleading as the Cougars also have a 1-0 COVID-19 win. Then again, so do the Tigers.
The bottom line is that the Tigers will be a prohibitive favorite in this non-region matchup and Meigs Coach Jason Fitzgerald knows that is sometimes a recipe for upsets. That is even moreso this week as this could be what some coaches call a trap game with a tough Tyner Academy team visiting next week for a big region showdown.
“We just have to practice hard and keep our focus,” Fitzgerald said. “We know that every opportunity to play can’t be taken for granted. We want to get better every week and appreciate every opportunity we get to play.”
Copper Basin defeated Lookout Valley 46-25 last week. The Cougars run a spread offense that was potent a year ago, but the quarterback that graduated is now at Western Carolina.
This year’s quarterback has not yet reached the level, but Fitzgerald noted that the cupboard is not bare.
“They have some good skill guys with their quarterback, running back and a receiver,” Fitzgerald said. “They have a good size up front on both sides of the ball.”
Meigs County and Copper Basin have a limited history. The two teams have played 10 times since 1964, but were members of the same region in their six matchups from 1977 to 1982. Copper Basin won 55-13 in 1982.
In 1955 and earlier Copper Basin was known as Copperhill.
A possibly interesting note to local fans, Copper Basin was the first head coaching job for the late John Mullinax, who later coached at McMinn County High School and Tellico Plains High School.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
