Riceville swept its basketball games on Thursday at E.K. Baker.
The Riceville girls won 37-21. Leading the Lady Wildcats were Ellie Whaley with 19 points, Kyra Watson 12 and Laney Lewis 4. For E.K. Baker, Gracie Trusley scored 11 points, Alayna Slater 5 and Elizabeth Woodell 4.
Riceville's boys cruised to a 68-5 win. Leading the Wildcats were Bryce Mullins with 13 points and Beau Harbin and Jaxon Hope 10 each. Scoring for E.K. Baker were Bryson Womac with 3 points and Wyatt Gable 2.
