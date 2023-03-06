These Cherokees were just fine doing it the hard way, and they are now headed on a long-awaited trip to Murfreesboro and a special place in the history of McMinn County boys’ basketball.
Withstanding visiting LaVergne’s third-quarter rally to within one point, the Tribe began the final period on a 10-2 run and held off the Wolverines for the 69-62 Class 4A sectional victory Monday at McMinn County High School.
With Monday’s win, McMinn (26-8) advanced to the TSSAA state tournament for the first time since the 2010-2011 season and for the ninth time in program history.
Hayden Smith, one of four seniors for the Cherokees, notched a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds, both team-highs. Smith scored 11 of his points in the fourth quarter alone, six of those to fuel the Tribe’s game-turning run that expanded its lead to 56-45 with 4:25 left.
“Hayden was a man tonight. He was incredible,” said McMinn head coach Randy Casey, whose team is headed to state in his second season at the helm. “He has grown, and I told somebody this earlier, he has grown so much and just now, his best basketball is still ahead of him.”
Two of Smith’s hoops, both in the post, during that run came off well-placed passes from Trent Peak and Caden Hester.
“Definitely my team. They were feeding me the ball, and I’m not really working for it,” Smith said. “They just get it to me and I go score, that’s really about it. And the rebounds, that comes from hustling. Other than that, they get me the ball, that’s my team right there.”
McMinn led 32-24 at halftime after ending the second quarter on an 11-2 run, but LaVergne, the Region 4-4A runner-up, began the second half with game-high scorer Landon Bryant (22 points) getting a steal that led to a three-point play.
“I felt like we played too fast down the stretch at times,” Casey said. “And we had Reese (Frazier) at the point, and he’s a sophomore, and sometimes his motor goes too fast. And I felt like we could have already gone ahead and knocked that out earlier. But it’s OK. Our guys kept playing hard and playing hard and playing hard, and so did they; that team plays extremely hard. And that’s a credit to them and their coach. But I’m just glad to get that one behind us so we can move forward.
A Tucker Monroe 3-pointer and a Davion Evans hoop-and-harm kept the Cherokees afloat, but three straight turnovers helped the Wolverines (18-15) get within 41-38.
Monroe’s second trey of the quarter, and third of the game, got McMinn’s lead back to six, enough to stay ahead as LaVergne scored the next five points on a Daunte White putback and a Bryant trey.
“I wasn’t really hitting like the way I wanted to the first half,” said Monroe, another of the Tribe’s seniors who finished with 13 points. “But I knew I practiced so much that they were going to fall at the right time. And we needed that shot for a momentum shift at the right time, so I just kept on shooting.”
With the Cherokees nonetheless protecting a 44-43 lead late in the third period, Smith crashed the offensive glass after a teammate’s miss and got the stickback to beat the buzzer and nudge McMinn’s lead back to three points heading into the fourth.
Monroe started the Tribe’s fourth-quarter run with a pair of free throws, Smith followed with a hoop inside, and Hester kept it going with a layup off a cut to the basket and assist from Frazier.
Peak and Smith each made both parts of 1-and-1s with under three minutes left, and Davion Evans was perfect on his last six free throw attempts.
“They were counting on me to make them, so I had to sink them down for the team,” said Evans, also a senior, who finished the game with 11 points.
LaVergne got no closer than seven points, and only then in the final minute, and one last Smith transition hoop put a stamp on the Tribe’s dance card.
“We did a better job taking care of the basketball and not being so loose with it,” Casey said. “And we made free throws. And that was a big thing. Davion Evans stepped up and made a bunch, and everybody made free throws. And those guys work hard on those every day and it paid off tonight.”
As of Monday night, McMinn was still awaiting its game day, tip-off time and opponent to begin the Class 4A state tournament. The Cherokees will play their state quarterfinal either Tuesday, March 14, or Wednesday, March 15.
