CROSSVILLE — Meigs County defeated Cumberland 7-3 on the road Tuesday.
Meigs trailed 2-1 after the first inning, but added three more runs in the second, two in the third and capped the fifth with one more run.
“We swung the bats pretty well early and put some pressure on them,” Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said. “We were able to knock some guys in, which we didn’t do as well as I would have liked yesterday (Monday). It was a good pitching and defensive performance today. It was a quality win for us.”
The win was Roberts’ 100th victory as the head coach of the Tigers.
“I’m a very blessed coach to have the honor of coaching such great young men and be part of the their success throughout the past five years and hopefully for more years to come God willing,” he said of the achievement.
The Tigers (13-3) are scheduled to host CSAS this Friday at 6, but rain is in the forecast. If Friday’s game is rained out the game will be moved to Saturday at CSAS.
Meigs 7, Cumberland 3
Logan Carroll led off the game with a single and later scored to give Meigs a 1-0 lead, but Cumberland scored twice to take a 2-1 lead.
Meigs put up three runs in the second inning. Jackson Shaver singled and later scored on a wild pitch. Matthew Kraskouskas reached on a hit by pitch and also scored on a wild pitch.
Nathan Levy was hit by a pitch and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Carroll.
That put Meigs up 4-2 after two innings.
Cumberland scored a run in the third to cut Meigs’ led to 4-3.
Two more Tigers scored on a pair of Cumberland errors in the fifth to make it 6-2.
Meigs scored an insurance run in the fifth when Will Meadows singled and later scored on a groundout by Matthew Boshears to make it 7-3.
Payton Armour picked up the win for the Tigers.
Meigs got the first three batters up in the bottom of the second inning on base with Jackson Shaver and Nate Levy getting hit by pitches and Ethan Meadows getting a base hit.
All three runners scored with Will Meadows hitting a sacrifice fly and Payton Armour hitting an RBI single.
The Tigers then added three more runs in the third.
Logan Carroll was hit by a pitch and Will Meadows singled. Both later scored, with Will Meadows scoring from third on a wild pitch.
Armour singled home a run and later scored on an error.
Already up 6-1, Meigs added four runs in the sixth.
Matthew Kraskouskas led off the inning by reaching on an error and Carroll singled.
After an out, Armour and Matthew Boshears both singled in runs.
Connor Mason then walked and, after the second out, Ethan Meadows and Levy walked.
Boshears and Armour both scored in the inning to make it 10-1.
Meigs finished with 10 hits. Armour went 4-for-4 with three RBIs and scored two runs. He also stole a base.
Carroll and Ethan Meadows both had two hits for the Tigers.
Will Meadows and Boshears each drove in one run.
Will Meadows picked up the win on the mound and is now 6-1 on the season. He gave up one run on four hits in seven innings while striking out six and walking one.
