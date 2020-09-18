Last year’s partnership between the Athens-McMinn Sea Dragons and the Ooltewah Swim Club is now permanent.
The Athens-McMinn Sea Dragons have completed a merger with the Ooltewah Swim Club and the new organization is now called Southeast Tennessee Swimming (SETS). The merger was completed over the summer and there is now one large team with two locations in Ooltewah and Athens.
“Combining gives us access to multiple coaches and two locations as well as consistency in coaching,” Swim Team Coordinator Katy Coffey said. “Consistency in coaching is key to growing a solid program. Having a team of coaches on the same page and coaching in the same style and technique is integral to the strength of our program. Coaching turnover and inconsistency in coaching styles impedes their progress.
“Having access to multiple coaches also provides us with backups for practices and meets and an extra layer of security that our kids won’t miss out if a coach is sick or has a conflict in their schedule. It provides administrative backup to help parents with the website and meet registrations and gives us a large team with access to two locations in Ooltewah and Athens.”
Coffey said the decision to merge wasn’t really that hard.
“After our trial run last year and receiving feedback from parents and swimmers, it was the best decision for the future and growth of the program,” Coffey said. “We are glad we did a trial year to get to know one another and work out the kinks and get on the same page. We all have the same common goals for our kids and want them to succeed and grow in their love of the sport.”
McMinn has handed the administrative reigns over to Ooltewah, but most things will be done the same way as they were last year. Athens will have the same coaches, most of the same swimmers and some new additions. The Athens YMCA will still be used and SETS will still compete in meets through the fall and winter in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Nashville.
COVID-19 has presented several challenges, as it has to everyone. Two meets usually on the schedule in Georgia will not be on the schedule this year. Also, the first meet of the year at Baylor in September was canceled due to COVID, so the first meet is expected to be at McCallie in October.
Coffey said COVID-19 precautions are being taken.
“We social distance during practice and on deck,” Coffey said. “ Our kids have to check in and have temperature checks before practice and can’t attend if exposed to someone with COVID or are experiencing symptoms. We sanitize and disinfect a lot. The kids can’t share kickboards, pull buoys or other swim gear. It’s going well so far.”
Coffey said the she is looking forward to swim season and that the new partnership should help everybody involved.
“We are very excited for the future of our swim programs in McMinn County,” Coffey said. “The sky is the limit for these kids and they make us incredibly proud in and out of the pool.”
In other swim news, the high school and middle school teams are expected to hold their first meet in mid-November.
The funding was just acquired for the touch pad and scoreboard. A swimming touchpad is for electronic timing so that more accurate times are kept.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.