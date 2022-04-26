BENTON — Errors and bad luck were a bad combination on Friday as the Lady Chargers lost 15-5 in five innings at Polk County.
Central got off to a bad start by giving up six runs in the first inning and a half to play catch up the rest of the way.
“Errors and them having balls just drop in hurt us,” Central Coach Britt Shaw said. “They hit a few hard, but they also had some find the gaps. The errors hurt us. Polk is a team that puts the ball in play, they don’t strike out a lot. If you don’t play defense it’s hard to beat them.”
The Lady Chargers (2-9) will host Tellico on Monday in a District 3-2A matchup before traveling to non-district opponent Copper Basin on Thursday. Both games are set to start at 5:30 p.m.
The Wildkittens struck for six runs in the bottom of the first inning on six hits, an error, a walk and a fielder’s choice.
That put Central in a hole early, but the Lady Chargers did score a run in the second inning.
Macie Breeden drew a one-out walk and then LeeAnna Wilson singled and Ellie Hayes was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
After the next batter struck out for the second out of the inning, Camryn Loden was hit by a pitch to score a run and make it 6-1. The next batter flew out and the Lady Chargers left three runners stranded.
Polk added a run in the second inning off a double and error on the same play and later a wild pitch or passed ball that allowed the run.
Polk pushed across three more runs in the third to make it 10-1.
Central countered with three runs of its own in the top of the fourth. Breeden led off the inning by reaching on an error, but was erased on a fielder’s choice by Wilson. Hayes then walked.
A single by Jaxyn Hawn brought home a run and then, two outs later, a single by Bella Hall also brought in runs to make it 10-4.
Central, however, couldn’t keep Polk from scoring three more runs in the bottom of the fourth, with one of those runs coming off another Central error and two walks.
Down 14-4, the Lady Chargers needed to score one run in the top of the fifth to keep the game going and avoid the 10-run rule. And they did exactly that.
With two outs in the inning, Breeden and Wilson each singled, with Wilson’s hit bringing in a run.
That made the score 14-5, staving off the run rule, but that was only temporary as an error in the bottom of the inning allowed Polk to score and the game ended with the Wildkittens winning 15-5.
The Lady Chargers finished with six hits. They left six runners on base.
Wilson had two hits and drove in a run while Breeden was safe in every at bat with a double, reached on an error and a walk. She scored twice.
Loden, Hall, Wilson and Hawn each picked up RBIs.
Peterson started the game for Central and Hall came on in relief. Both hurt themselves with walks, but errors also hurt their cause.
Peterson walked five and gave up 10 hits in 3-2/3 innings while striking out one. She gave up 12 runs, but several of those runs were unearned as Central committed two errors with her pitching.
Peterson surrendered three runs, but Central also committed a pair of errors in her 1-1/3 innings. She walked three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.