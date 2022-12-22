The McMinn County Lady Cherokees took a trip to Georgia Wednesday and Thursday, splitting a pair of games against teams from across the state line.
Lady Cherokees 54, Northwest Whitfield 65
The McMinn County Lady Cherokees couldn’t hit their shots as they lost to Northwest Whitfield 65-54 Thursday in North Murray, Georgia.
With McMinn losing the first quarter 19-12, the tone was set early by the Lady Bruins. They came out hot from distance, hitting on three treys in the first quarter.
The Lady Cherokees fought back in the second as they made a run to close the gap, winning the second quarter 16-15, as they hit three treys themselves in the second. They found themselves down 34-28 going into the half.
“We’re going to have to start playing quicker and go with it,” said Lady Cherokees coach David Tucker. “We hung our heads a little bit but sometimes things don’t go your way and we have to keep playing hard.”
The third quarter was the quarter that changed the game. The Lady Bruins outscored the Lady Cherokees 22-10, giving them a 54-38 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Both teams traded baskets as the game was out of reach for the Lady Cherokees, who fought all night to get the lead back and just couldn’t make enough shots in the paint.
“We didn’t really come ready to play. We really didn’t shoot the ball well today. We didn’t shoot the ball good and they did,” Tucker said.
Lady Cherokees 65, Murray County 50
The McMinn County Lady Cherokees routed Murray County as Aubrey Gonzalez scored 31, knocking down seven three pointers.
The Lady Cherokees raced out to a 26-9 lead to begin the game and led wire to wire.
“We made some shots and played good defense. It was a team effort,” said McMinn County head coach David Tucker.
The Lady Cherokees hit three more threes in the second half on their way to a rout of Murray County.
“They let us shoot the ball. They laid back and let us shoot. You know how we are, if they are going to let us shoot it we are going to shoot it and we made them tonight,” Tucker said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.