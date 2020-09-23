McMinn County has been making it a point to become more two-dimensional on offense this season.
Those efforts will be put to the test when the Cherokees travel to Bearden for a non-region game 7:30 p.m. on Friday, facing the same Bulldogs who ended the Tribe’s postseason run last year in the first round.
And Coach Bo Cagle said there has been a little bit of revenge talk among the team this week.
“I think the kids understand and know that the last time we lost a game was against Bearden, so we’ve got to be ready to go,” Cagle said. “And I think there’s some extra motivation there to make sure we don’t let what happened to us at the end of last year happen again.”
Despite Bearden’s 0-4 record, Cagle calls them the “best opponent that we’ve seen this year.”
“They’re a formidable team and the best team we’ve played this year, and it’s going to be our biggest challenge,” Cagle said. “And going up to Knoxville to try to play a game.”
One of Bearden’s losses was a COVID-19 forfeit. The Bulldogs’ most recent game was a 28-0 loss to Maryville, but that game was only 7-0 at halftime. Bearden had forced two Maryville turnovers and had been within the Rebels’ 10-yard line twice in the first half.
The Cherokees (4-0), ranked No. 4 in Class 6A in this week’s Associated Press state poll, know first-hand how formidable Bearden’s defense can be. The Bulldogs were one of only two teams last season to hold the Tribe to single digits, the other being Maryville.
“They played an awful good game against Maryville, especially defensively,” Cagle said. “They only let Maryville score seven in that first half. And what they did to us last year on defense, to keep us from scoring like we had all year, those are things you’ve got to take into account and consideration with them.”
And even with Bearden slowing down McMinn’s rushing attack in last year’s 23-6 playoff loss, the Cherokees only attempted six passes in that game, their one-dimensionality finally catching up to them.
The continuing progress of sophomore quarterback Jayden Miller could be key Friday. Miller is coming off a season-high in passing yards with 107 against William Blount. Miller threw for two touchdowns on 6-of-8 passing.
“They take what you like to do and try to take it away,” Cagle said. “And last year they did a phenomenal job of taking our run away and daring us to pass it. And we just didn’t take advantage of it last year like we should have. And so we’re going to make sure that we do that and that we’ve got wrinkles. We’ve thrown the ball a lot more this year. You almost expect them to still try to take the run away, but if they do, I think we’ve probably got an answer for that, so you’ve got to go in there knowing you’ve got to be more than one-dimensional.”
Makai Williams, who ran for 150 yards against McMinn in last year’s playoff game and scored a touchdown running and receiving, is back. Collin Ironside has graduated after setting passing records at Bearden, but current Bulldogs signal caller John Carlevato started games as a freshman last season while Ironside was injured.
“Their quarterback has got some experience,” Cagle said. “He’s a good athlete, and he makes good decisions.”
