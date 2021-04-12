ENGLEWOOD — McMinn Central’s lack of depth against an already bigger opponent proved costly Friday.
The Chargers, down two players, had just one substitute in a 7-0 loss to visiting Bradley Central.
Central played well in the first half and trailed just 1-0 at the intermission.
“We had our chances early,” Central Coach Travis Tuggle said. “We could have been ahead or tied at 0-0. In the second half we just got tired. I was proud of their effort for the most part, we just got tired. With two more players we could have somewhat of a rotation.”
Tuggle said he tries to schedule a mix of single A, AA and AAA schools and it’s always a challenge for a AA school like Central to face a AAA team like Bradley.
“They have something like 2,000 students, we have 600-something,” Tuggle said. “Especially when we are down two people, that makes it difficult.”
Isaiah Gill played both in the goal and in the field. Typically the starting goalie, the freshman twice had to play in the field, once when a Charger got a yellow card and again when a player was injured.
“He’s a versatile player, he can do that,” Tuggle said.
Tuggle expects his team will improve as the season goes along.
“Most of my teams do,” Tuggle said. “Our fitness will be better, we are not really fit right now. I’m sure we will get better.”
The Chargers (0-3) host Hixson on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Bradley scored just once in the first half as the Chargers’ defense was able to hold the Bears at bay.
The second half was another story, however, as Bradley scored about 14 minutes into the second half and it got worse from there for Central.
A few minutes after Bradley’s second goal the Chargers had a scoring opportunity off a free kick, but the shot went high and wide.
The Bears then scored three quick goals in the next 10 minutes to go up 5-0.
On the last goal, Gill made the initial save, but Bradley pounced on the rebound and booted the ball into the net for the score.
Central suffered an injury shortly after that and Gill came in to play in the field.
Bradley later added two more goals, the last one off a corner, to make it 7-0.
Bradley finished with 23 shots and Central had four, with most of those coming in the first half.
Central goalies combined for 13 saves, with Gill making 10 of them. P.J. Gunn made three saves.
Bradley finished with seven corners and Central kicked one.
