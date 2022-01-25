ENGLEWOOD - The second round of the McMinn County Elementary School Tournament featured three blowouts and one overtime game.
The Mountain View girls, Englewood girls and Riceville boys each won by landslides while the Mountain View boys edged Englewood in overtime.
The tournament will conclude on Thursday starting with the third-place games at 5 and 6 p.m. followed by the championship games at 7 and 8 p.m.
Mt. View 56, Etowah 26 (girls)
The Lady Tigersled 5-1 early and then took control of the game with three straight buckets by Maddie Kirkpatrick, Macy Knox and Kali Miller.
After an Etowah free throw, Lily Plemons made Etowah’s first field goal.
But Mt. View ended the first quarter with an 11-0 run on a bucket and a free throw by Kirkpatrick and then field goals by Te’Ojah Lowary, Gabbi Creswell, Kirpatrick and Creswell. The quarter ended with Mt. View leading 22-4.
The second quarter was more of the same with Kirkpatrick, Creswell, Brylee Cooley and Miller all scoring for the Lady Tigers. Plemons added a bucket for the Lady Warriors and Madi Deakin added a field goal and a free throw.
The halftime score was 35-11 and Mt. View cruised to the 56-21 victory.
Kirkpatrick led the Lady Tigers with 22 points. Creswell added 11 points.
Deakin led the Lady Warriors with 11 points.
Mt. View 43, Englewood 38 (boys) OT
Englewood jumped out to a 7-1 lead on a three-point play by Landin McInturff and buckets by Came Wade and Samuel Miller.
Later, down 7-1, the Tigers ended to opening period with a 8-0 run.
Jeb Goodin began the run with a bucket and that was followed by field goals by Jake Goodin, Landyn Defriece and Bradley Mayfield.
The first quarter ended with Mt. View ahead 9-7.
The second quarter was played evenly. Defriece scored two early buckets while Drake Frazier and McInturff each scored for the Rams.
Jake Goodin put the Tigers up 15-11, but two free throws and a bucket by McInturff and Miller closed that deficit to 15-13.
Mayfield scored the last bucket of the period to put Mt. View ahead 17-13 at the half.
The Tigers increased their advantage in the third quarter wit Jake Goodin, Mayfield and Jeb Goodin scoring fro Mt. View. Englewood scored six points in the third with Wade hitting two shots while Miller and Frazier each making a free throws.
Mt. View led 27-19 after three quarters of play.
Englewood climbed back into the game with Frazier, McInturff and Wade sparking the rally.
Mt. View led only 35-33 after a free two by McInturff and free throws by Corey Brackett tied the game at 35-35 with 15 seconds left.
Nobody scored in the final seconds and the game went to a three-minute overtime.
A couple of minutes into overtime, Mt. View had a 39-28 lead after a bucket by Jake Goodin.
With under a minute left to play and still behind, Englewood had to start fouling.
The Tigers missed a few free throws, but Englewood couldn’t take advantage and still trailed by one point.
Jake Goodin then hit two free throws to give Mt. View a 41-38 led and later, with 0.9 seconds to play, Mayfield sealed the game with a pair of free throws in a 43-38 overtime victory.
Jake Good topped Mt. View’s scoring with 15 points while Defriece and Mayfield each had 10.
Englewood 59, Riceville 26 (girls)
The Lady Rams took control early with with a defense that forced a lot of turnovers and an offense that turned those turnovers into points.
Already ahead 6-0, a bucket by Mirra Freeman and a three-point play by Male Masingale made it 12-0. A free throw by Lily Wright and one basket each by Freeman and Wright made it 17-0.
Riceville’s Ellie Whaley scored Riceville’s first points on a pair of free throws to make it 17-2 with three minutes to play in the opening quarter.
Wright and Masingale continued to put in the points for Englewood and led 30-4.
Lily Arwood later put in a bucket for Riceville, but Englewood led 31-6 after the first quarter.
Riceville got points from Devanie Dawson, Whaley and Kyra Watson and outscored Englewood 6-4 in the second quarter, with Englewood now substituting with a big lead.
The Lady Rams led 35-13 at the half on the way to a 59-26 victory.
Wright led Englewood with 23 points. Masingale finished with 17 points and Freeman added 16.
Whaley led Riceville with 12 points and Stormie Breeden added six.
Riceville 55, E.K. Baker 12
The Wildcats dominated the first quarter and exited the period with an 18-0 lead.
Andrew Brown, Henry Cook, Koby Cook, Bryce Mullins, Gage Hester and Eli Hope all scored for Riceville.
E.K. Baker’s Collin Tindle scored the Yellow Jacket’s first points with a bucket early in the second quarter.
But then Riceville quickly increased its lead with Jaxson Gonzalez, Brown, Henry Cook and Koby Cook leading the scoring.
Riceville led 39-4 at the half en route to a 55-12 victory.
Henry Cook led the Wildcats with 15 points and Koby Cook added 10.
Tindle led E.K. Baker with five points.
