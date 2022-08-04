Brooks Berry has not even picked up a bat at the high school level, yet, but the McMinn County freshman already knows he will be playing his college baseball in the SEC and knows which program he intends to sign with.
The younger son of Tennessee Wesleyan baseball head coach Billy Berry announced his non-binding verbal commitment to the University of Alabama on Wednesday, selecting the Crimson Tide over offers from SEC rivals Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State.
Brooks Berry will have to wait until his senior year of high school before signing his national letter of intent.
Alabama was the first program to get Berry's attention, first making contact with him during one of his travel baseball games in April, and his recruitment proceeded from there.
“They were my very first offer and I feel like I was able to build the best relationship with the coaching staff, and I was able to get down there (to Tuscaloosa) and experience the whole campus and the way Alabama works,” said Berry in an interview with The Daily Post-Athenian. “And I feel like it was the best fit for me in the end.”
Mississippi State made a late push for Berry, but he stuck with the SEC program that reached out to him first.
"They served me the most attention out of all those schools,” Berry said. “Near the end, Mississippi State started coming to my games a lot, but Alabama did that from the very first day they started talking to me to the very last day that I committed to them. So I just felt like that was a really big piece to going there.”
Berry played both baseball and basketball at Athens City Middle School, and he was an instrumental part of the baseball Cougars' program-first TMSAA state tournament appearance. At McMinn, Berry is focusing strictly on baseball, the sport that has been a part of him practically since birth.
In reflecting how he was able to earn his opportunity at Alabama, Berry was thankful that his father never let him settle for any less than his best. And with his father being Tennessee Wesleyan's two-time NAIA championship-winning head coach, Berry received plenty of top-quality baseball advice growing up, too.
"He never let me do the least I could do,” Berry said of his father. “He always pushed me to be the best that I could be no matter what it is. He never let me slack off. And him being around the games so much, he was able to help me develop my game a lot. So it helped me a lot to be honest.”
And McMinn baseball head coach Matt Ray said he is “pumped” to have an SEC commit who has been around Billy Berry's program all his life join the Cherokees for the next four seasons.
"I think he's just very, very mature, and he's a baseball kid,” Ray said. “He's been around the college game with his dad for his entire life, so he's picked up things and been around things that your typical incoming freshman has really never been exposed to. So he's been able to mature as a baseball player just by being around.
“There's really not a better program to be around as a kid than Tennessee Wesleyan, as successful as they are, the caliber of players they have there, the type of coach that his dad is. He's a very talented kid, and we're looking for him to step in and do some big things for us.”
Ray noted that Berry can play a variety of positions, mainly catcher and first and third baseman, and is expected to be an immediate threat at the plate.
"He's the type of hitter that hopefully he can step in and be a middle of the order guy,” Ray said. “We've got high hopes that he's going to come in and contribute heavily.
"There's just a lot of ways that we're going to be able to plug him in, and hopefully he can step in and help us out from the get-go.”
And with his college commitment out of the way before he even debuts on the high school diamond this spring, Berry can focus on just playing his game.
"I'm feeling blessed and feeling relieved, really,” Berry said. “Honestly, the recruiting process to be was a little bit overwhelming and stressful, and being able to get it off my chest and know that worse comes to worse I'm playing in the SEC, it's really relieving.”
