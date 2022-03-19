BENTON — Meigs County opened the baseball season with a doubleheader sweep at Polk County on Thursday.
The Tigers earned a 5-2 win in the opening game against the Wildcats behind a two-hit, 11 strikeout pitching performance by Payton Armour. Meigs then fell behind 4-0 in the second game, but bounced back to earn the 7-6 victory with Logan Carroll doubling in a run and earning the win on the mound.
“It was great to be back on the diamond to open the 2022 season against a quality opponent,” Meigs Coach Tyler Roberts said. “There were times where it showed this was the first game of the season with a couple of errors and a few missed signs. But we will correct that in practice.
“I’m proud of the boys, especially in the second game where they came back from being down 4-0. They showed some fight and got the win.”
The Tigers (1-0) will now play a district series against rival McMinn Central. Meigs will go to Central on Monday and host the Chargers on Tuesday. Both games are at 6 p.m.
Ethan Meadows and Armour reached on a hit by pitch and a walk and the bases were loaded when Devon Paxton drew a walk.
Carroll then beat out the throw to first for an infield hit that drove in Meadows. An error off a ball hit by Connor Mason scored two runs to make it 3-0.
The final run of Meigs’ half of the third came on an RBI single by Matthew Boshears that scored Mason.
Polk made it 4-2 with a pair of runs in the fourth, but the Tigers scored an insurance run in the fifth on a bases loaded walk by Luke Pendergrass.
Armour set the Wildcats down in order in the bottom of the fifth to give Meigs the 5-2 victory.
Armour threw all five innings. He gave up two runs on just two hits while striking out 11 and walking none. Both runs were unearned. Armour also reached base twice on a pair of walks.
The Tigers only had four hits with Paxton going 2-for-2 and Carroll and Boshears each getting one hit. Carroll and Boshears each picked up an RBI while a ball hit by Mason that resulted in an error scored two runs.
The Tigers responded with three runs in the bottom of the frame. Armour led off the inning with a double and later scored from third on a wild pitch. Carroll then singled and Mason reached on an error, which scored a run.
Boshears then hit into a fielder’s choice and another error on the play scored two runs to close Polk’s lead to 4-3.
The Tigers took a 5-4 lead with a pair of runs in the second inning. Meadows drew a one-out walk and later scored on a fielder’s choice by Carroll. Mason then doubled home a run to give Meigs the lead.
Polk got one run back in the top of the third to tie the game at 5-5.
The Tigers scored what would be the game-winning runs in the fourth. Armour led off with a walk and one out later scored on a double by Carroll to make it 6-5.
Carroll then later reached third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch to give Meigs a 7-5 lead.
The last run for Meigs proved decisive as the Wildcats drew a run closer on a wild pitch. Paxton later tagged a Polk runner out at the plate to keep Meigs ahead. Carroll, who entered in relief of starting pitcher Levi Caldwell in the third, closed out the game with a groundout to earn the win.
Meigs finished with five hits. Armour went 2-for-2 and drew a walk while Carroll and Mason both had RBI doubles.
Caldwell was the starter and pitched two innings. He gave up four runs on three hits, but Meigs committed three errors in the first two innings. He struck out one and walked none.
Carroll finished the game, giving up three runs on two hits in three innings. He struck out three and walked one.
