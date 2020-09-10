McMinn came away as the big winners in week two of Sequoyah Conference Youth football action.
The Tribe went 4-0, the Chargers finished 1-3 and Meigs went 0-4 over the weekend. This Saturday’s schedule includes the Chargers visiting Meigs and McMinn going to Dayton.
The following reports were turned in by team administrators or coaches. Due to space limitations the youth football report will typically be run on Wednesdays or Fridays after running online on Tuesdays. The deadline to turn in scores is Monday by noon, though earlier submissions are greatly appreciated.
Super Crickets
McMinn 36, Madisonville 6
The McMinn County Super Crickets earned a 36-6 win over Madisonville.
Leading rusher Zayne McGrail had 125 yards, two touchdowns and a 2-point conversion. Neyland Roberts had 92 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Jesse Roberts had 77 yards and two touchdowns.
Koen Jacoway had a busy day playing both offense and defense with 12 yards, a 2-point conversion and two tackles.
Wyatt Collins, the defensive player of the game, had nine tackles on the day.
Other top defensive performers on the day included Ben Bradford with three tackles, Braynell Gardner with two tackles, Trystan Spaugh with two tackles and Laz Lethcoe with two tackles.
Other contributors to Saturday's win against the Tornadoes were Attitcus Arnwine, David Cronan, Gannon Lankford, Zayden King, Abraham Porter, Titan Childs, Copper Withrow, Nicholas Collins, Kaison Leverett, Jaeceion Spann, Rose Hampton, Brennon Franks, Alex Sledge and Joe Gossett.’
Hoppers
McMinn 28, Madisonville 0
Major Harrison scored three touchdowns and rushed for 95 yards while also making one tackle.
Rylan Killebrew rushed for 20 yards, made a two-point conversion and made two tackles. He also competed a 12-yard pass to Rudy Firtz. Brayden Snyder completed a 23-yard pass to Morgan Bartel.
Jaren Riddle rushed for 35 yards, scored a touchdown and had a two-point conversion. He also made a tackle.
Bryce Cagle made four tackles and rushed for 25 yards while Firtz made five tackles. Maddon Melton, Cayden Phillip, Santiago Hurst, M.J. Ball and Bartel each made a tackle.
Other scores were:
Super Crickets: Tellico 28, Polk 14; Sweetwater 2, Vonore 6 (forfeit); Dayton 2, Chargers 0 (forfeit); LCYFO 6, Bradley 40; Meigs 0, Loudon 2 (forfeit).
Crickets: Tellico 28, Polk 0; McMinn 30, Madisonville 0; Sweetwater 22, Vonore 8; Dayton 20, Chargers 0; LCYFO 12, Bradley 0; Meigs 0, Loudon 22.
Hoppers: Tellico 0, Polk 28; Sweetwater 34, Vonore 0; Dayton 0, Chargers 6; LCYFO 0, Bradley 12; Meigs 0, Loudon 12.
Cutters: Tellico 32, Polk 0; McMinn 20, Madisonville 0; Sweetwater 14, Vonore 0; Dayton 36, Chargers 0; LCYFO 0, Bradley 16; Meigs 0, Loudon 34.
