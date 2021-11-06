The McMinn County boys' bowling team defeated East Ridge 17-6 on Wednesday. Scores were Carson Gary 215, Trevor Currier 164, Hayden Evans 116, Carmine Price 106 and Kenny Wilson 85. Gary, Currier, Evans and Price all won a match point.
