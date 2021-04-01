The Meigs County tennis team swept Red Bank on Monday with the boys winning 7-2 and the girls coming away with the 5-4 victory.
Ansley Wade won 8-6 in a highly competitive match and Macey Bunch won 8-2. Ashley Rayl won the final match of the night to give the Lady Tigers the 5-4 win. In girls’ doubles, Avery Summer and Connleigh Erwin won 8-6. The Meigs girls were down 4-1 early before battling back for the 5-4 victory.
The boys won 7-2, but most of the wins were by forfeit.
The girls are still undefeated at 4-0 and the boys are 3-1.
Meigs is scheduled to host district rival McMinn Central on Thursday. Game time is around 4 p.m. at Ingleside Park in Athens.
