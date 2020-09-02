Mama said there would be days like this.
McMinn Central’s soccer squad hung tough with two-time Class A state champion Signal Mountain before depth and conditioning took over in a 6-1 loss.
The Chargerettes cut the Lady Eagles’ lead to 2-1 on a goal by Carlee Rule near the end of the first half and that was the halftime score. Signal Mountain scored two quick goals to start the second half and the rout was on as the Lady Eagles’ depth showed.
Signal Mountain is coached by former Tennessee Wesleyan Coach Richard Northcutt.
Despite the loss Central Coach Travis Tuggle was happier with his team on Tuesday than he was in the 2-0 win at Hixson last week.
“I thought our effort was much better today,” Tuggle said. “I saw some good things today, along with some things we need to work on. We need to improve our conditioning, our passing and just supporting help. A lot of their second half goals were because we were tired.”
Tuggle said didn’t really want to single out any individual players because he “saw some good things from everybody,” but said some of younger player played really well. He was particularly happy with the play of his two freshman defensive midfielders Maddox Mayfield and Molly Masingale.
The game was played at Centennial Park, which is a bigger field and is turf instead of grass.
Central (1-1) isn’t scheduled to play again until 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12 at Polk County unless one of the previously canceled matches can be played before then.
The Chargerettes broke through with a goal in the 36th minute. Mayfield threaded a pass to a wide player, who found Rule at the top of the box.
Rule then held off the defenders and fired the ball into the net to make it 2-1.
“Maddox started it out of the back and then someone got it to Carlee, but Carlee deserves a lot of credit for that goal,” Tuggle said.
The halftime whistle sounded with Central trailing only 2-1 despite the Lady Eagles controlling possession.
Any hopes of an upset disappeared quickly, however, as Signal Mountain scored a pair of back-to-back goals early in the second half to make it 4-1.
The Lady Eagles’ depth began to take over. Every time Central would substitute one or two players, Signal Mountain would sub in three or four.
Signal Mountain added two more goals for the 6-1 final margin.
Central finished with just two shots on goal compared to 17 for Signal Mountain. Chargerette goalie Stoney Fox made 10 saves.
