KINGSTON – Years before he ever suited up for the Chargers, Hunter Cook had ambitions for what he and his classmates were going to accomplish for McMinn Central football.
And when the opportunity to make his mark came – fourth-and-goal at the 1-yard line in the final minute – the junior running back patiently waited behind the pile, waited for the opening he needed, and marched across the goal line for the go-ahead touchdown with 37 seconds left.
“This one right here, 56, (offensive lineman) Brantz (Cox) opened up that hole, and I just busted through it and broke a few tackles and did what I always do,” Cook said. “It was like a heart attack. I didn’t know what I was going to do. But I knew as soon as that hole opened up, it was game.”
Central’s 17-14 lead held to the end against Kingston’s last couple of shots at the end zone, and the Chargers’ victory over the Yellowjackets in Region 3-3A play Friday at Kingston High School’s Nat Sugarman Field secured their program’s first berth in the TSSAA playoffs since 2016.
That was the primary goal for Central (5-2, 3-0 Region 3-3A) this season, and it took only two years into Matt Moody’s tenure as head coach to reach it.
“It’s crazy, because all my years being little, I had a feeling when I got to Central we’d change something, and here we are changing the whole program,” said Cook, who finished with a game-high 115 rushing yards on 25 carries. “Thanks to Coach Moody.”
The final Hail Mary from Kingston (5-2, 1-2), ranked No. 9 in Class 3A in this week’s Associated Press state poll, ended up in the hands of Central safety Blake Elrod to seal the victory.
“I knew it was mine,” Elrod said. “I was sitting there, I was playing over top all night. I knew as soon as they threw the deep ball it was mine.”
As a senior who has been through three losing seasons and a coaching change, it was a moment Elrod savored with his teammates.
“I’m just glad to do it with my brothers,” Elrod said. “That’s all I got to say.”
The Chargers overcame four turnovers, three of them interceptions in the first quarter. Two of those picks bounced off the hands of Central’s receivers into the opportunistic arms of Kingston defenders.
“We were driving the ball great early on. But we were killing ourselves, and that’s just part of the game,” Moody said. “It happens. But the great news is we were able to overcome a lot of adversity tonight, and hopefully that gives us some confidence and momentum heading into a big one next week.”
The Yellowjackets converted only the last of those interceptions into points, needing a trick play involving wide receiver Mason Martin’s throwing back to quarterback Rylan Guettner on second-and-24 for the 25-yard touchdown, which put Kingston ahead 7-0 with 7:28 left in the second quarter.
Central answered its state-ranked opponent with a 12-play, 66-yard drive that included a 30-yard pass from Novice Cox to McCain Baker down to the Kingston 16-yard line. Cox ran in a quarterback sneak from a yard out to finish the drive with a tying touchdown at 3:05 before halftime.
With seconds left before halftime, Cox averted disaster in a punting situation, recovering a high long snap and managing to get the punt off just well enough to tick off the last few seconds and head into the break tied 7-7.
Central stopped the Yellowjackets’ first drive of the second half after one first down, and its next drive went for 11 plays, but a fumble into the end zone for a touchback made for the Chargers’ fourth turnover and squandered a prime chance to take the lead.
But Central’s defense forced a fumble from Kingston on the third play of the ensuing possession, and Elrod pounced on it to get the ball back for the Chargers.
“Offensively tonight, heck, we shot ourselves in the foot,” Moody said. “But man, I tell you, defensively I don’t know if we could be any more proud of the effort that we gave defensively. Offensively it wasn’t an effort thing, it’s just sometimes crap happens and it wasn’t going our way. But at the end of the day, I told them great teams find ways to win. And what a total team win it was tonight, and I’m super-proud of every single kid out there. That’s special to see how far we’ve come. That makes me really proud as a coach.”
After that turnover, Central went 12 plays and 37 yards to set up Wyatt Jaimes for a 27-yard field goal, putting the Chargers ahead 10-7 with 11:18 left in the game.
Kingston hit back with a go-ahead nine-play touchdown drive, which Kain Ladd capped with a three-yard run with 7:41 remaining. Central’s next drive stalled at its own 44, and the Chargers’ attempt at a fake punt pass landed incomplete.
But the Chargers’ defense again met the challenge, ending the Yellowjackets’ possession with three straight tackles for loss and giving their offense the ball back with 2:39 left.
Cook began Central’s game-winning drive with runs of 13 and 15 yards, the latter with 15 yards tacked on from a Kingston personal foul. Cox added a 14-yard quarterback keeper, and the Chargers had first-and-goal at the Kingston 5 with 1:42 left – almost in danger of scoring too early.
Two offside infractions by Kingston, who committed 16 penalties for 109 yards for the game, helped Central inch closer to the goal line. The Chargers were stopped inches short on third-and-goal, but Cook made sure they weren’t stopped on fourth down.
“It just so happened there they went to a three-man front there at the end, and we had a couple of successful runs, and we just wanted to stick with it because we felt like we caught them in a look where we could run the ball,” Moody said. “Hunter Cook there at the end of the game running hard. And the big thing tonight to take away is we’ve got to do better in the red zone, down at the goal line. there were a couple of times we should have punched some things in, and turnovers killed us. But that last drive we were clicking, and I’m glad.”
With a playoff berth secured, Central is now turning its focus to even higher goals, which include ensuring a first-round game at home and even competing for the Region 3-3A championship.
The Chargers can wrap up that home playoff opener if they win Friday, Oct. 7, at home against Loudon. Kickoff for that region game, which is also Homecoming, is 7:30 p.m. at Charger Field.
“There is still a ton to play for, and at this time of the season that is where we want to be, with every game with something on the line,” Moody said. “So I’m happy for that.”
