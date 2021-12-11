RICEVILLE — Cody Chapman’s job is to put himself in harm’s way with the hope that everyone remains in one piece.
The Riceville resident, who works for J bar K Pro Rodeo, has been a rodeo bullfighter of almost 13 years. Once the riders jump off — or are bucked off — the bulls that’s when the bullfighter’s main job starts. That involves making sure the bulls don’t go after the riders and taking the brunt of the bull’s attacks if necessary.
Some people likely think of being a bullfighter as a crazy profession filled with people who don’t care about being hurt.
“I wouldn’t think of it as crazy,” Chapman said. “You try to think of the bigger picture. You try to deescalate the situation before it becomes a wreck so that there is no wreck.”
Not that there haven’t been his share of hits and kicks.
“I got hit so hard once I couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks,” Chapman said.
Chapman is a native of McMinn County and recently got to perform in Athens at the inaugural Athens Tennessee Rodeo for a Cause.
So, what is it like to face off with a 1,500 pound bull?
“I think of it more like a game of tag than facing off with a bull,” Chapman said.
“It’s like being in a fist fight. You know you are probably going to get hit, but you hope you don’t.”
Like with most animals, each bull has its own personality.
“They are like dogs,” Chapman said. “Some of them you can pet in the back pens and you can just go up to them. Others would rather run you over than drink water.”
When he was young, he didn’t think much of getting run over. He first started bull riding as a youngster after watching a rodeo on television and told his dad, who rode bucking horses, he wanted to try bull riding. He went to a practice pen and rode his first bull.
There was no fear at the time.
“It was all excitement,” Chapman said. “I was too young and too dumb to be scared.”
Chapman rode bulls for about nine or 10 years before retiring from the sport — at least in terms of being on top of the bull.
“I got kicked in the jaw and I decided to slow down,” Chapman said. “When you are young, you don’t care about getting run over. But when you get older, you’d rather not. I just wanted to spend more time with my daughters.”
Chapman and his wife, Taylor, have two daughters — Cali, 8, and Olivia, 3.
As it turns out, Chapman is better suited to being in front of the bull than on top of one.
“Bullfighter by far,” Chapman replied when asked if he was a better bullfighter or bull rider. “I could make do as a bull rider, but that’s about it.”
So Chapman went to the practice pen and got in front of bulls as often as he could. He learned to read them and predict what was going to happen — though he took a few hits along the way while mastering his craft.
Now, 13 years later, he is an accomplished bullfighter who has been invited to work 14 rodeo finals.
Chapman, now 32, spends almost every Friday and Saturday night at rodeos and during the weekday he is a full time farrier who trims and shoes horses’ hooves.
Chapman actually retired from bullfighting last year, but that didn’t last long.
“I stayed at home and just got depressed,” Chapman said. “I realized I just wasn’t ready to give it up.”
And the bull riders are assuredly thankful for that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.