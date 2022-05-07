The Lady Cherokees weren’t perfect in the field, but they got away with that for one round of the postseason with Lexi Cooley and Ama Grimmett as hot at the plate as they were.
Cooley hit a perfect 4-4 and Grimmett 3-4, with both sophomores homering once, to lead a 12-hit performance for McMinn County, which overcame three errors and kept Bradley Central at bay for an 8-5 win in the opener of the District 5-4A tournament Thursday at McMinn County High School.
With the victory, the No. 4 seed Lady Cherokees (16-9) will ride Saturday to the main tournament site at Ooltewah High School in the winners’ bracket for the first time since 2018, with a first pitch of either 1 p.m. or 3 p.m. for the semifinal game against top seed Rhea County.
“Any time you can have that kind of momentum going into this tournament, and I feel like our bats are getting hot at the right time,” said McMinn head coach Mark Rogers. “We fix a few mental mistakes in the field, and I feel like we can make a run.”
A lead-off double led to the first run of the game for the Bearettes, and two Lady Tribe errors helped Bradley to another score in the top of the second.
Down 2-0 entering the bottom of the second, the Lady Cherokees’ attack got going with Grimmett’s first hit, a lead-off double. Kendall Coffey, who hit 2-3 in the nine-hole, singled Grimmett home for McMinn’s first run, and Cooley and Taylor Hancock doubled in succession, each bringing home a run and putting the Lady Tribe ahead 3-2.
“Early on we put ourselves in a tough situation defensively,” Rogers said. “The good thing is that we battled back and the first two innings held them to two runs, so that’s always a good thing. Once we got into the bottom of the second we started hitting and started scoring some runs.”
Grimmett struck for her two-run home run in the third inning, extending McMinn’s lead to 5-2. Cooley led off the Lady Cherokees’ three-run fourth inning with her solo shot, and RBI singles from Sadie Brazzell and McKenzie Wall built the Lady Tribe an 8-2 lead.
“A big night in the box,” Rogers said. “We made some mistakes on defense, but we were able to overcome those.”
The No. 5 seed Bearettes singled four times in the top of the sixth, the third of which plated two runs and cut McMinn’s lead to 8-4. A lead-off error, the Lady Cherokees’ third of the game, and a single in the seventh allowed Bradley to score another, but a strikeout and a ground out ended any further threat.
Brazzell (W) finished with six strikeouts against two walks, eight hits and three earned runs in her complete game in the pitcher’s circle.
“We made a couple of mistakes in the sixth and seventh inning to give them base runners and gave up two or three more runs,” Rogers said. “But again, when you look at the mistakes we made, and they hit the ball pretty well, too, we fought through that adversity and fought through those issues and held them to five runs when we gave up eight hits and had three errors. That’s not a bad thing.”
The start time for McMinn’s game Saturday against Rhea depends on field conditions, with heavy rain forecast for Friday, and Cleveland’s prom situation. If McMinn loses to the Lady Eagles, it would play another game 5 p.m. Saturday against the losers’ bracket first-round winner.
If the Lady Cherokees beat Rhea, they move on to the winners’ bracket finals Monday back at Ooltewah High School, with game time either 7 p.m. or 8 p.m.
