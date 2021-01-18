Sequoyah got off on the wrong foot when they dropped their third District 5-AA game of the year 67-29 to McMinn Central on Friday.
The visiting Chargerettes stormed out to a 12-0 run as they moved to 4-0 in league play.
Central’s Molly Massingale got the night started with a triple from the corner, kick starting the Chargerettes out of the gate. Kellan Baker complimented Massingale with points of her own a moment later. Central kept Sequoyah under pressure with their press, limiting the Lady Chiefs from generating looks on their end.
“Central always comes at us with that tough press and we get in a panic mode,” Sequoyah Coach Allyson Bowers said. “Again, it just becomes a snowball effect. They score a bucket and force us into a quick turnover and score another bucket. In just a matter of 10-15 seconds it is a 10 point run. Once we break the press one time we realize that we can do that, and have confidence in ourselves, but at that point they went on that run, and it takes the air out of us.”
Sequoyah, who started 1-0 in district play with a 66-45 win over Loudon on Dec. 8, has now dropped their previous three games as well as falling to 1-3 in District 5-AA.
“I’ve always said basketball is a long season,” Bowers said. “The greatest thing about basketball is no matter how good or how bad you play one night you have to think about it before you go to bed, but once you lay your head down on the pillow you forget about it.”
Things are going differently in Englewood. The Chargerettes have not lost since Dec. 30. Six consecutive wins, including three of those being in the district, have put Central in control of their season.
Baker led Central with 24 in their win. She found herself scoring most of that in the third quarter. Massingale followed suit with 17 points. Carsi Beaty also finished in double figures with 10.
The Chargerettes had played their fourth game of the week and, while the press looked well tuned and gave the hosts fits, it was the first time coach Johnny Morgan turned to it this week.
“It is kind of odd,” Morgan said. “We have really worked at it, and this group is having a harder time picking it up, and I do have three freshmen that play quite a bit. The odd thing is we have not pressed this week. This is our fourth game, and we have not pressed. I don’t know if it is because we have taken some time off from pressing, and that has refreshed us, but it was a little bit better.”
Central started the night off forcing their press in, and outscoring Sequoyah 23-7 in the first quarter. The Lady Chiefs were not able to get on the board until Hanna Carroll sent a full court pass over the Chargerettes’ heads to Brooklyn James, who broke away for the basket.
“One of the big things that we have done is foul a lot. We have tried to reach in and make steals, and I keep telling them to have good position defense,” Morgan said. “Our full court defense is the same as our half-court defense, and we are not trying to steal it. I think we were better at that tonight, and we shot the ball well. When you are making shots it makes it look like everything is going well.”
Sequoyah showed they had the ability and opportunities to break through the press in the second quarter, but Central was already pulling away. Abbey Borden found herself more involved with the basketball, knocking down three baskets and pulling a three-point-play off the foul.
The Lady Chiefs tried to turn things around with a 7-4 run before the half, powered by Borden. Jesse Weese started the series off with a 3-pointer, but Sequoyah had no defensive answer to Central’s scoring. The Lady Chiefs’ scoring slowed in the second half to only nine points
“I was expecting a little bit of the half court jump trap and he did that some, again that is one of the things that he has done many years,” Bowers said. “It doesn’t surprise me that he can change up multiple defenses — defense is what he is really known for. We were expecting as a team all those defenses to come at us.”
The Chargerettes keep their tempo going into Monday night. Central and Sequoyah play in Englewood three days removed from the 69-27 Chargerettes win.
“We have to have a good effort,” Morgan said. “You never know what is going to happen in the district. Sequoyah played Meigs into the second quarter, and then it ended up about 25 (point difference). Anything can happen on any night, and you have to be ready. If you are not ready to play every possession there will be some disappointments out there.”
Central plays Meigs County (6-4, 3-0) on Tuesday with control of the district on the line.
“We had three games scheduled,” Morgan said. “We missed our Loudon game earlier in the year, and we rescheduled it last night. The thing is we have had only one game next week, but now we have three. If we get Monday night and Tuesday night in, then we are back on track. If you make it into the tournament it is kind of an endurance test anyway, so hopefully this gets us ready if we can go deep in the tournament.”
Sequoyah travels to Maryville for a Saturday contest before renewing with Central on Monday and hosting district foe Polk County on Tuesday.
“The next day you have to go back to work for the next team,” Bowers said. “Fortunately for us, we get to go back to work for four games in five days. We will be back to work tomorrow at Maryville, and I think that will help us prepare to turn around and play a make-up game with McMinn Central on Monday and then a big district game on Tuesday with Polk County back in the Chop House. I think those are winnable games, especially in the Chop House with Polk County. I am excited to see what the response is from my girls bringing the attack back at McMinn Central.”
