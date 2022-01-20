SWEETWATER - Meigs County split a pair of district games at Sweetwater on Wednesday.
The Lady Tigers and Lady Wildcats were competitive early before Meigs began pulling away early in the third quarter on the way to a 59-23 victory.
Despite the win, Lady Tigers Coach Derika Jenkins was not happy with the way her team began the game.
“We have got to stop getting off to slow starts,” Jenkins said. “Against better teams that will hurt us. The difference (between early and later in the game) was defense. We actually guarded people without reaching and letting people beat us on the dribble.”
Jenkins was pleased with how her team played the rest of the game, including her younger payers, but talked to her team after the game about the slow start.
“We talked about it, about getting off to better starts,” Jenkins said. “I brought up the Central game, where we started slow. They told me, they brought it up, if they are not doing what I want to take them out. My younger players are coming along well. We just have to be more consistent.”
The Tigers trailed most of the way, but were close enough to threaten until the final minute of play. Sweetwater won 57-46.
Coach Sammy Perkinson said his team gives good effort, but needs to be smarter and tougher.
“We need to be mentally tougher,” Perkinson said. “We need to be able to get that inside rebound. We want to go fast all the time, but there are times when we need to slow down. We can’t have so many unforced turnovers. We just have to be mentally tougher, especially on the road.
“This game isn’t going to kill us, there is still a lot of basketball left to play. We lost both our district games on the road so we have Central and Sweetwater at home and we’ve seen them once so maybe that will help. But we have to stop turning the ball over.”
The Lady Tigers (10-8, 4-1 in District 3-AA) and Tigers (9-8, 3-2) were scheduled to host Loudon on Friday, but that game has been postponed due to sickness in the Loudon County school system.
The next scheduled game is on Tuesday at Tellico in another district matchup. Meigs won both matchups against Tellico earlier in the year, but the girls’ game was close.
Lady Tigers 59, Lady Wildcats 23
Sweetwater went up 7-4 early in the first quarter, but a bucket by Lila Brown, a three-pointer by Mattie Moore and a field goal by Julia Howard put Meigs up 11-7 with 1:20 left in the period. The quarter ended with the Lady Tigers on top 11-9.
Sweetwater tied the game at 11-11, but then back-to-back three-pointers put Meigs back ahead 17-11, only to see the Lady Wildcats later take an 18-17 lead with 3:01 left in the half.
Meigs finished the half strong, however, with a free throw by Howard and then two straight buckets by Howard, giving the Lady Tigers a 22-18 halftime advantage.
Two free throws and a bucket by Howard in the third made it 26-18. After a three-pointer by Sweetwater, the Lady Tigers went on a 15-2 run.
Cayden Hennessee started the stretch with a trey and that was followed by a bucket by Talley Lawson and then two straight ‘3’s by Hennessee made it 37-21 as the Lady Tigers took control of the game. The third quarter ended with Lainey Fitzgerald making a free throw and another three-pointer by Hennessee to make it 41-21.
Sweetwater made the final bucket of the quarter, but Meigs was in charge with a 41-23 lead going to the fourth.
The Lady Tigers forced nine fourth quarter turnovers and outscored Sweetwater 18-0 in the final period as the Lady Tigers won by 36 points.
Hennessee led the Lady Tigers with 18 points and Howard finished with 15 points. Meigs hit nine three-pointers, including six from Hennessee.
Wildcats 57, Tigers 46
Meigs fell behind 11-6 early, but the Tigers ended the first quarter on three-pointers by Payton Armour and Cole Owens and two buckets by Matthew Boshears. Sweetwater led 17-16 after the first period
Jackson Shaver scored a couple of times off a field goal and a three-pointer and then Owens hit a free throw, but Meigs still trailed 26-22 with 3:22 left in the half.
Sweetwater later led 33-21, but a Levi Caldwell shot near the end of the half cut that deficit to 31-24 at the half.
The Wildcats later led 37-30 before Armour hit a three-pointer and Ethan Meadows made two free throws to make it 37-35. Sweetwater again surged ahead, but Armour drained a ‘3’ with 10 seconds left in the third period to cut Sweetwater’s lead to 42-38.
Later, a trey by Meadows made it 44-41 with five minutes to play, but Sweetwater then converted a three-point play to increase its lead to 47-41 and that play turned out to be crucial.
The teams traded two free throws, but Sweetwater led 51-43 and Meigs had to intentionally foul with 1:39 to pay.
The Wildcats hit enough free throws down the stretch to come away with a 57-46 victory.
Armour topped Meigs’ scoring with 16 points, including four three-pointers. Meadows added 15 points, with three treys.
